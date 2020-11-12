Biden won, but Democrats are lost

Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential race. The candidate, his campaign, and his party generally deserved to win. They all did a lot right.

At the same time, Donald Trump deserved to lose. No president has ever been so unpopular for their entire first term. No president who had such low approval ratings and oversaw such a bad economy on Election Day had ever been reelected. No president had ever made a tactical and strategic mistake like encouraging his supporters not to vote by mail amid a pandemic.

But going forward, the Republican Party — once it acknowledges defeat — at least has a framework for deciding how and whether it wants to fix the GOP’s structural problems. Republicans can either reject Trumpism or reshape it. They know they must do better with women, people of color, and younger voters. As long as the electorate keeps moving to Democrats' advantage demographically, the Republican Party cannot keep the status quo and win in the future. Again, Republicans may decide to address these problems immediately, or not, but they will have a framework to look at how they want to move forward.