Biden won, but Democrats are lost

Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential race. The candidate, his campaign, and his party generally deserved to win. They all did a lot right.
At the same time, Donald Trump deserved to lose. No president has ever been so unpopular for their entire first term. No president who had such low approval ratings and oversaw such a bad economy on Election Day had ever been reelected. No president had ever made a tactical and strategic mistake like encouraging his supporters not to vote by mail amid a pandemic.
But going forward, the Republican Party — once it acknowledges defeat — at least has a framework for deciding how and whether it wants to fix the GOP’s structural problems. Republicans can either reject Trumpism or reshape it. They know they must do better with women, people of color, and younger voters. As long as the electorate keeps moving to Democrats' advantage demographically, the Republican Party cannot keep the status quo and win in the future. Again, Republicans may decide to address these problems immediately, or not, but they will have a framework to look at how they want to move forward.
Democrats won’t be doing an autopsy, because they won. Still, they might want to explore why they only squeaked by, because their structural issues are much harder to address.
Consider the perfect storm that looked built to give Democrats a landslide victory in 2020:
- Biden stuck with a centrist, broadly resonant message from the beginning even as his party moved to the left. The party, in turn, decided to choose Biden over more progressive candidates, who it should be clear now, may not have won this election.
- Even as he remained a down-the-middle Democrat, he smartly put out an olive branch to his party. He partnered with Senator Bernie Sanders and put out a Democratic National Committee platform that was, by far, the most progressive in American history. Hillary Clinton didn’t do that in 2016 and it hurt her. Biden learned the lesson. Democrats were all on the same page on the central mission of the last four years: Defeat Trump.
- Biden weathered some tricky moments, particularly addressing George Floyd’s death, the massive peaceful protests nationwide, the violence and destruction that rocked some cities, and the movement from the left to defund the police. He grieved with Floyd’s family, and also gave a speech in which he said "rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. It’s lawlessness, plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted.”
- His campaign amplified that message through a barrage of TV ads, seeming to insulate him from any electoral blowback despite Trump’s attacks.
Donald Trump is determined to instill fear and divide us, but what he doesn't understand is that fear never builds the future — hope does. pic.twitter.com/3DFE6R6CWQ— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 2, 2020
- Meanwhile, Democrats were doing their part. They got their top recruits to run for the Senate and House. Donors funded their campaigns to eye-popping, record-shattering amounts.
- And external events and Trump’s response to them, from the pandemic to backing a lawsuit to repeal the Affordable Care Act, seemed to be politically favorable to Democrats.
So what did Democrats get on Election Day? They didn’t get a landslide. In fact, they lost seats in the House. And if Democrats don’t win both runoff Senate elections in Georgia in January — and they probably won’t — then Biden will be the first Democrat to move in the White House without both chambers of Congress with him since Grover Cleveland in 1885.
Yes, Democrats won the suburbs, but the voter turnout in urban centers like Philadelphia was lower than it was in 2016, despite the four-year-long focus and millions meant to turn that around. In fact, Biden did worse among Black men than Hillary Clinton did. That is a trend line since the 2008 election and Democrats haven’t even begun to figure out what is happening, much less win over more Black men. Democrats are also losing Latino voters in elections year after election year.
That’s bad. Here’s worse: After getting clobbered by Republicans in redistricting following the 2010 elections, Democrats poured $50 million into targeted state legislative races to give them a foothold to shape the redistricting following the 2020 elections. Their big prize was Texas where they needed to just flip a handful of seats. That didn’t happen. In fact, in New Hampshire, Republicans flipped the House and the Senate.
This was the election that was going to change the map and fully reject Trump. It was supposed to be the high watermark for Democrats for a generation or more. Democrats did all they could to make that happen. It didn’t and Democrats have no answer as to why.
For 2022 and 2024, that won’t cut it.
