EU closer to eliminating tariffs on American lobster

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The European Union is closer to eliminating tariffs on imports of American lobsters after an important committee approved the move.

European nations buy lobsters from the United States and Canada, but the U.S. has been at a trade disadvantage to the Canadians because of the tariffs. But the European Parliament's trade committee voted on Tuesday in favor of a new agreement that would strike the tariffs on live and frozen American lobsters.

The agreement needs the approval of the full European Parliament, said Republican Sen. Susan Collins, one of several American politicians who pushed for the elimination of the tariffs. The deal would last for five years, Collins' office said.