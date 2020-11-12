So far, records from 1980 have already been surpassed in 35 states. Another seven and D.C. are projected to reach at least 40-year highs once all votes are tallied. Only eight states do not look like they will end up with record-breaking turnout.

The figures have shattered previous highs, including in 2008 when Barack Obama defeated John McCain, and in 1960 when John F. Kennedy defeated Richard Nixon.

More Americans voted in the 2020 election than in any other in more than 100 years. Nearly 65 percent of the voting-eligible population cast a ballot — a figure that will increase as more votes are tabulated.

Turnout was especially high in many battleground states, where expectations of a close contest appeared to boost voter participation. Texas broke its 1992 record by over five percentage points, despite continuing to restrict access to mail-in ballots. Turnout in Minnesota reached nearly 80 percent.

The projection for where this turnout could end up is based on estimates of how many votes are still to be counted, from The Washington Post’s own modeling and that of Edison Research. If this projection holds, 2020 turnout will be the highest since 1900, when 73.7 percent of eligible Americans cast ballots.

But America had a much smaller voting pool over a century ago. Women did not yet have the right to vote, nor did Asian Americans and many Native Americans. The most recent change to federal eligibility requirements was in 1971, when the voting age was lowered from 21 to 18.

Being eligible to vote didn’t necessarily mean being able to vote. Millions of African Americans had the federal right to vote throughout the 20th century but Jim Crow laws, intimidation, and even violence meant, in practice, they couldn’t.

Expansions to the American electorate have often caused turnout to fall, and American’s highest-turnout years were all in the 19th century. 2020 won’t set the all-time record, but as final 2020 results trickle in, it could end up the highest in living memory.

Washington Post

Ga. secretary of state is in quarantine

ATLANTA — Georgia’s secretary of state entered quarantine Thursday after his wife tested positive for the coronavirus, a troubling development as the state begins its laborious audit of the presidential race here.

Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, was already in the middle of one of the most trying periods of his political career, with his party turning on him, Georgia’s US senators demanding his resignation and Trump casting doubts on the results of an election he ran.

Raffensperger’s wife, Tricia, tested positive for the virus Thursday after returning from travel. The secretary and his senior staffers will be tested.

State officials said Raffensperger’s quarantine, which began Thursday, won’t affect Georgia’s extraordinary hand audit of the roughly 5 million votes cast in the state in the presidential election, in which Biden leads by more than 14,000 votes.

Gabriel Sterling, who manages Georgia’s voting system, declined to comment on the health of the secretary of state or his wife but said he was “probably going to get tested” himself.

Sterling said the vote audit will continue and won’t be affected by Raffensperger’s news, largely because it is being run at the county level.

“The work of this recount is being done at the county level,” Sterling said at a Thursday news conference. “They’re the ones who have to do the real work.”

He said it would be the “largest hand re-tallying by an audit in the history of the United States.”

Raffensperger announced the audit on Wednesday amid unsubstantiated claims of fraud and irregularity.

“We’ll be counting every single piece of paper — every single ballot, every single lawfully cast, legal ballot,” he said at a news conference.

In an interview with The Washington Post later that day, he said he expects the audit will simply confirm that Biden has won the state’s 16 electoral college votes.

As Republicans in his state and across the country have parroted Trump’s unfounded claims, Raffensperger has maintained that Georgia’s process was fair and transparent.

Washington Post

House leader defends two who supported QAnon

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, on Thursday defended two incoming Republican congresswomen who have voiced support for QAnon, falsely asserting that Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have denounced the baseless conspiracy theory.

In a news conference, McCarthy was asked whether he was concerned about the congresswomen-elect creating controversy for House Republicans after embracing elements of the theory, whose adherents believe Trump is battling a cabal of “deep state” pedophiles who worship Satan.

“Our party is very diverse. You mentioned two people who are going to join our party and both of them have denounced QAnon,” McCarthy said. “So the only thing I would ask for you in the press — these are new members. Give them an opportunity before you claim what you believe they have done and what they will do.”

Greene, of Georgia, is an outspoken supporter of QAnon. She won election Nov. 4, making her the first open backer of the conspiracy theory to win a seat in Congress. She has not denounced it.

Boebert, of Colorado, has spoken positively about QAnon, saying in May that she hoped “some of it is real because it only means America is getting stronger and better and people are returning to conservative values.” She later sought to distance herself from QAnon, saying she was “not a follower” but affirming that she believed there was a conspiracy to undermine the president.

Washington Post

Trump campaign files new suit in Pa.

President Trump’s campaign has filed five new lawsuits in Pennsylvania in an attempt to block 8,349 ballots in Philadelphia from being counted.

The complaints relate to mail ballots that city officials decided to accept despite administrative errors made by voters.

Mail voters in Pennsylvania were required to seal their ballot in a secrecy envelope and place this into a second envelope. They were asked to write the date along with their name, address, and signature on the second envelope.

Philadelphia’s city commissioners voted at a meeting on Monday to accept mail ballots that were missing some of those written details on the outer envelope. The Trump campaign has asked a state court to block ballots where the voter omitted either their name, their address, the date, or a combination.

The campaign alleges that these ballots are void under a state law requiring voters to “fill out, date and sign” the outer envelope.

Biden has been declared the winner of Pennsylvania by multiple media outlets. He leads Trump in the state by more than 53,000 votes. Approximately 3 percent of votes are still to be counted.

Washington Post