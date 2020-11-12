Traces of coronavirus in MWRA waste water tick upward again

With Massachusetts poised to pass the tragic milestone of 10,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths and the number of cases rising again, tests for traces of coronavirus in the waste water continued to send disturbing signals Thursday.

Both the northern and southern sections of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority were at the highest levels yet in the recent spike. Traces of the virus in the southern section of the system, which includes communities west and south of Boston, have reached levels higher than during the devastating springtime surge.

The program, which looks for SarsCOV2 RNA copies in waste water, is a pilot that officials hope can become an early warning system for surges of the virus. The state has seen 9,994 confirmed coronavirus deaths plus another 228 probable deaths.