Trump tweets while ignoring duties of his office

Neither he nor his aides briefed reporters on the news of the day or reacted to Democratic leaders who accused Republicans of imperiling the pandemic response by "refusing to accept reality" over the election results.

At the White House, President Trump spent the day as he has most others this week - sequestered from public view, tweeting grievances, falsehoods and misinformation about the election results and about Fox News’s coverage of him.

WASHINGTON — On Thursday, six American service members were killed in a helicopter crash during a peacekeeping mission in Egypt. Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in North Florida, contributing to severe flooding. The number of Americans infected with the novel coronavirus continued at a record-setting pace, sending the stock market tumbling.

The contrast between the nation grappling with an ongoing global crisis and a president consumed with his own political problems highlighted a fundamental contradiction at the heart of Trump's assault on the integrity of the U.S. election system: He is leveraging the power of his office in a long-shot bid to stay in the job while ignoring many of the public duties that come with it.

“It seems clear Trump has checked out,” said Norman Ornstein, a political scientist at the conservative American Enterprise Institute who has criticized Trump.

White House aides disputed the notion that Trump was reneging on his responsibilities as president, releasing a list of executive actions he has taken since the election. The list included an order Thursday banning U.S. investment in Chinese military companies, an emergency declaration for Florida over the storm damage and several presidential proclamations, including celebrating the 245th anniversary of the U.S. Marine Corps.

"Any suggestion that the President has given up on governing is false," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement. "Just as he promised, President Trump is fighting hard for a free and fair election while at the same time carrying out all of his duties to put America First."

Deere added that Trump is continuing to work on a "meaningful economic stimulus" to deal with the pandemic, but such legislation appears all but dead on Capitol Hill. The president met privately with Vice President Pence for lunch and with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in the afternoon, according to his public schedule.

At a news conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., accused Trump and his GOP allies of engaging "in an absurd circus right now" over the election results.





Since the Nov. 3 election, Trump has addressed reporters twice - both times baselessly alleging widespread fraud in the ballot counting and promising to pursue legal challenges in swing states. His sole public event this week was to spend seven minutes at a wreath-laying event at a Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, he spent two days at his private golf club in Sterling, Va. But his public schedule has not included the daily presidential security briefing since early October, even as his administration has refused to launch the formal transition, depriving President-elect Joe Biden's team of access to national security information.









It was Biden who offered the first public condolences to the families of the service members who died in Egypt. "I join all Americans in honoring their sacrifice, as I keep their loved ones in my prayers," he wrote on Twitter in the early afternoon Thursday.

By that time, Trump had issued nearly four dozen critical tweets and retweets about the election results and Fox News, including a baseless conspiracy theory from a far-right television network that alleged votes had been improperly tallied in Pennsylvania. He also found time to thank actor Scott Baio for posting a photo of a craft store's candle display, which had been arranged to spell out, "Trump is still your president."

"Thank you Scott, and stay tuned. You are terrific!" Trump wrote.









Trump associates have said privately that the president has no grand strategy to overturn his loss to Biden and that he has begun to talk about running again in 2024.

His administration has ousted top aides at the Pentagon - including Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who was fired on Monday - and other agencies who were viewed as insufficiently loyal to the president. On Thursday, the White House forced the removal of three high-ranking officials at the Department of Homeland Security.



























