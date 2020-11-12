Trump’s election tactics put him in unsavory company

Just a month on, Pompeo’s boss, President Trump, is now borrowing from Lukashenko’s playbook, joining a club of truculent leaders who, regardless of what voters decide, declare themselves the winners of elections.

President Alexander Lukashenko’s victory, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last month, was “fraud.” Pompeo added: “We’ve opposed the fact that he’s now inaugurated himself. We know what the people of Belarus want. They want something different.”

MOSCOW — When the strongman ruler of Belarus declared an implausible landslide victory in an election in August and had himself sworn in for a sixth term as president, the United States and other Western nations denounced what they said was brazen defiance of the voters' will.

Advertisement

That club counts as its members far more dictators, tyrants, and potentates than leaders of what used to be known as the “free world” — countries that, led by Washington, have for decades lectured others on the need to hold elections and respect the results.

The parallel is not exact. Trump participated in a free and fair democratic election. Most autocrats defy voters before they even vote, excluding real rivals from the ballot and swamping the airwaves with one-sided coverage.

But when they do hold genuinely competitive votes and the result goes against them, they often ignore the result, denouncing it as the work of traitors, criminals, and foreign saboteurs, and therefore invalid. By refusing to accept the results of last week’s election and working to delegitimize the vote, Trump is following a similar strategy.

There is little indication that Trump can overcome the laws and institutions that ensure the verdict of American voters will carry the day. The country has a free press, a strong and independent judiciary, election officials dedicated to an honest counting of the votes, and a strong political opposition, none of which exist in Belarus or Russia.

Advertisement

Still, the United States has never before had to force an incumbent to concede a fair defeat at the polls. And merely by raising the possibility that he would have to be forced out of office, Trump has shattered the bedrock democratic tradition of a seamless transition.

On Thursday, a group of prominent former world leaders and statesmen chastised Trump for refusing to accept his loss in the US election and “putting at risk the functioning of American democracy.”

The group, called the Elders, typically comments on world conflicts and violations of human rights or democratic principles. It is unusual for the London-based organization, cofounded in 2007 by former South African president Nelson Mandela, to comment on matters in the United States.

“The Elders today expressed deep concern about US President Donald Trump’s refusal to adhere to the protocols and processes governing the transition of power,” said a statement issued by the organization, which is currently chaired by a former Irish president, Mary Robinson.

“The continued assertions of electoral fraud by the President and some senior members of the Administration and of the Republican Party, offered as yet without any compelling evidence, convey a lack of respect for the integrity and independence of the democratic and legal institutions of the United States,” the group warned.

It said Trump’s actions could embolden dictators around the world and noted that “all living former US Presidents, including the last Republican incumbent, George W. Bush, have congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and deemed the election outcome to be clear and fair.”

Advertisement

Former president Jimmy Carter is an emeritus member of the Elders.

Trump should “follow the example set by his predecessors and declare himself willing to accept the verdict by the American people at the ballot box,” the statement said. The group also urged Republican leaders to “act responsibly in the interests of their country by supporting a smooth transition and pursuing their political agenda with integrity.”

The independent group, formed as a resource for good governance and peacemaking, describes its members as “independent leaders using their collective experience and influence for peace, justice and human rights worldwide.”

Activist Richard Branson and musician Peter Gabriel were cofounders along with Mandela, who died in 2013. Mandela said the founding members should use their nearly 1,000 years of collective experience to work on global problems.

Current members include former United Nations secretary general Ban Ki-moon and former Liberian president and Nobel laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

The damage already done by Trump’s obduracy could be lasting. Ivan Krastev, an expert on East and Central Europe at the Institute for Human Sciences in Vienna, said Trump’s refusal to concede would “create a new model” for likeminded populists in Europe and elsewhere.

“When Trump won in 2016, the lesson was that they could trust democracy,” he said. “Now they won’t trust democracy and will do everything and anything to stay in power.” In what he called “the Lukashenko scenario,” leaders will still want to hold elections but “never lose.” President Vladimir Putin of Russia has been doing that for two decades.

Advertisement

Among the anti-democratic tactics Trump has adopted are some commonly employed by leaders like Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe, Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela, and Slobodan Milosevic of Serbia: refusing to concede defeat and hurling unfounded accusations of electoral fraud. The tactics also include undermining confidence in democratic institutions and the courts, attacking the press and vilifying opponents.

Like Trump, those leaders feared that accepting defeat would expose them to prosecution once they left office. Trump does not have to worry about being charged with war crimes and genocide, as Milosevic was, but he does face a tangle of legal problems.

Material from the Washington Post was used in this report.