Compromise in Washington is not just a lost art — it’s a dead language

We thought Barack Obama’s second term was frustrating, with the Senate going to extraordinary lengths to be obstructive, but a Joe Biden term will be worse. Trump will continue to tweet lies and foment discord, and most Republican legislators will be complicit because their voter base demands unwavering compliance.

Unlike past presidents, Donald Trump is not going away. About half of American voters still believe everything Trump says, and he won’t just “ shut up, man.” Trump is the GOP now, and that won’t change in 2021.

Peace can be achieved only if both sides are willing to negotiate and compromise, and Republican leaders have been clear since the days of Newt Gingrich as House speaker that negotiation and compromise are not in their playbook. How can we move the country forward under these circumstances?

Steve Carter

North Reading





For Democrats, a time to tweak leftward, not to fan the flame

A door closed on Saturday, and another opened. Joe Biden is president-elect. The celebrating was happening as I wrote this. However, as Bill Belichick once said, “On to Cincinnati.”

Donald Trump has told his base that he did not lose, that he was robbed. Not being a “loser” positions him to run again. Given good health, run he will. Will Biden be healthy enough to run for reelection in 2024? If not, who would the Democrats nominate to run against Trump?

Everything Biden and the Democrats do during the next four years needs to be informed by the realization that the dead will rise again. Please temper the progressive agenda. Help the nation heal; don’t fan the flame. Tweak taxes by making the rich pay more. Tweak the Affordable Care Act to make it better. When you tweak, go on television and explain how it helps the majority of Americans.

Calm and steady should be the mantra. Please, make America safe again for all Americans.

Mark Goldberg

Cambridge





Do away with ‘the aisle’ altogether

Regarding the Biden-Harris administration, I have a thought: Since the president-elect wants to reach across the aisle, and has a history of doing so, how about if Congress got rid of the aisle?

I did this during my years of teaching elementary school, often mixing together kids who disliked each other to see whether they could get along. Sometimes it worked and sometimes it didn’t, but it’s worth a try, isn’t it?

Betty Ungar Lapide

Newton