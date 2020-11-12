Despite Mitch McConnell, gridlock isn’t destiny

Once the reality of Joe Biden’s victory over President Trump has sunk in with the GOP, and Biden has taken office, that is. How individual Republicans conduct themselves during the Incredible Sulk’s protracted presidential pout will speak volumes. A handful have acted with honor, putting our democracy above their party by acknowledging that Biden won. Most have adopted an equivocal stance: Let the president pursue his legal challenges. If members of that group haven’t at least condemned Trump’s refusal to cooperate with transition planning, they are not just expedient but craven as well. Lastly, we have the shameless rogues who have repeated Trump’s empty assertions that this election was stolen; they are too dishonest for public office. Or, more charitably, too irrational.

The story line, or perhaps worry line, after last week’s election, is that we are soon doomed to a rerun of the Barack Obama-Mitch McConnell power struggle, with the Kentucky Republican doing his utmost to thwart Joe Biden at each and every turn.

But come next year, there are two virtual inevitabilities. Biden will be installed as president and Mitch McConnell will remain a Capitol Hill power, either in his current Senate role as majority leader or as minority leader. Which has led to the fear McConnell will do to Biden what he did to Obama.

The nation doesn’t have to revert to that particular past, however. Within relatively recent memory, the Senate was a legislative body with redoubtable figures on both sides of the aisle, men and women who had minds of their own, issues they were interested in, and the will to work across party lines.

Some current Senate Republicans genuinely want to tackle this country’s many problems. They need to assert themselves by returning the Senate to a time when filibusters weren’t a routine part of the political process.

Strange as it may now seem, filibusters were once used only sparingly, in part because to conduct one, the filibusterer(s) actually had to take the Senate floor and speak. And speak. And speak. Today, we have what are in effect silent filibusters. When a senator calls for a 60-vote threshold, that lawmaker is saying that he or she is filibustering. That means the matter at hand can’t move forward unless 60 senators vote to end the filibuster. If such a cloture vote fails, the matter is dropped and the Senate moves on to other business.

The Senate could eliminate the filibuster altogether or require it again to be a stand-and-palaver affair. Both, of course, are highly unlikely if Republicans retain a Senate majority.

But a change could take place more organically. A significant bloc of senators on both sides could make it clear they won’t routinely support partisan filibusters but rather will let most matters be decided by simple majority vote. That’s the way the Senate once worked. Use of the filibuster grew during the Clinton and George W. Bush presidencies, but its deployment as an everyday obstruction tactic exploded only with McConnell’s rise in the Senate.

Who could lead such a transformative effort? Senator Mitt Romney of Utah comes to mind. A nationally known figure, the GOP’s 2012 presidential nominee has shown himself to be valiant and principled in the Trump era. Newly reelected Senator Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska would both be empowered by such a change. Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Rob Portman of Ohio are accomplished and knowledgeable figures with the potential to be important national senators. And that’s to name just a few.

But to break ranks with their party’s obstructionists, a center-right group would need a president willing to brave the ire of his own party’s to-the-ramparts types. Biden, fortunately, knows that legislating requires compromise — and a closely balanced Senate should make that apparent to all.

So where to start?

The two sides could come together to repair the Affordable Care Act.

Romney could lead the Republican part of that effort. He, after all, understands the ACA is not socialism. Why? Because it was modeled upon “Romneycare,” the landmark health care law he and Massachusetts lawmakers hammered out in 2006.

It’s now apparent the US Supreme Court looks askance on the GOP’s latest court challenge to the ACA. So serious lawmakers will soon have a chance to make it work better for the American people.

And not just the law, but the Senate, too.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist.