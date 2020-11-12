After transferring from Notre Dame, Phil Jurkovec seized upon his opportunity to play quarterback at Boston College

But the more he waited for his time to come, the harder it became to keep watching the clock. Notre Dame already had a talent under center in Ian Book. As long as Book was there, Jurkovec would remain on the sidelines.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 226-pound quarterback who starred at Pine-Richland High in Pittsburgh, Pa., was drawn to the Fighting Irish for all the obvious reasons — the storied history, the rich tradition, the deeply-ingrained culture of success, and the chance one day to be Notre Dame’s starting quarterback.

There came a point, after spending two years in South Bend, Ind., Phil Jurkovec accepted the fact the dreams he harbored when he committed to play football at Notre Dame simply weren’t coming to fruition.

Advertisement

It’s really tough not being able to play and not be able to showcase what you can do. It just grew frustrating for me.

Jurkovec wanted to play and considered any option that didn’t include switching schools. Switching positions, though, was a possibility even if he didn’t know what he would’ve done if he didn’t play quarterback,

“Trying to play something,” he said. “It’s really tough not being able to play and not be able to showcase what you can do. It just grew frustrating for me. I wanted to just get on the field however I could.”

When Book announced last December that he planned to return for another season, Jurkovec had to make a difficult decision.

“It was tough,” he said. "I say that because Notre Dame was my dream school growing up. There’s a lot of great things about Notre Dame — the school, how much they win, the culture of it, the players. There’s a lot of good, good people there. For me, football was really changing for me.

“I was debating about switching positions because I don’t think I could have done another year just sitting the bench. I had to go play somewhere. I was basically on the brink of not playing quarterback. So at that point, I was just talking to my family. They were like, ‘You have to go somewhere to play.’”

Advertisement

BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec has helped the Eagles emerge as one of the top passing offenses in the Atlantic Coast Conference, leading the league with 2,083 passing yards. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Jurkovec entered the transfer portal in January with no particular destination in mind, but with a list of prerequisites for wherever he landed.

“When I hit the transfer portal, I didn’t want to go to a school based off of the fans [or] anything that really didn’t matter to me," Jurkovec said. “Sitting down with my parents, they said, ‘You have to throw everything out of the window other than what coaches are really looking to help you out, and really going to develop you, and be on your side.’ So that’s really the main thing I was looking for.”

Boston College happened to be looking, too. When Jurkovec met with Eagles first-year head coach Jeff Hafley and offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti, they immediately realized there was a mutual admiration.

Jurkovec found in BC a program where he could play and develop in a pro-style offense. Hafley and Cignetti found in Jurkovec a strong-armed quarterback with the tools to run the offense they planned to install in their first season.

When they first met during the transfer process, BC first-year coach Jeff Hafley (right) and quarterback Phil Jurkovec (5) formed a mutual admiration for each other. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

As the Eagles (5-3 overall, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) get set to host the second-ranked Fighting Irish (7-0, 6-0) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Alumni Stadium, Hafley said it is less about what didn’t work for Jurkovec at Notre Dame and more about what was worked at BC.

“The one thing about Phil, Phil doesn’t have anything bad to say about Notre Dame,” Hafley said. “I’m sure he has a lot of friends there. He respects the staff. The kid just got an opportunity here to play and be the guy and he took it. You’ve got to hope everybody’s just happy for the kid. Whether you’re a Notre Dame fan or a Notre Dame student, I mean, that’s life, right?

Advertisement

“You want guys to succeed when they get a chance. And he has, and he’s going to get better.”

With the Eagles set to host the No. 2 Fighting Irish, BC coach Jeff Hafley said Phil Jurkovec (5) harbored no ill will toward Notre Dame. "Phil doesn’t have anything bad to say about Notre Dame,” Hafley said. “I’m sure he has a lot of friends there. He respects the staff. The kid just kid got an opportunity here to play and be the guy and he took it." Dennis Nett | dnett@syracuse.com/Associated Press

Jurkovec has flourished at BC. He leads the Atlantic Coast Conference in passing yards (2,083) and has the third-most touchdown passes (15). The Eagles have revamped their offense to a pass-heavy operation and Jurkovec has been the centerpiece.

“Right from the start, I felt good about the situation, the guys, the coaches [at BC],” Jurkovec said. “I didn’t know it until we started practicing, and we did the months of workouts and I just felt myself get more comfortable, just feeling like I’m playing better and feeling better about everything.

"I think it probably hit in the season, once we were playing games, and we were on full go. That’s when I knew, like, ‘Yeah, this is the right decision. This is where I need to be.’”

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said it’s not fair to compare Jurkovec’s first season at BC to the time he spent at Notre Dame.

“Phil’s in a different type of offense than the one we were asking him to be part of last year,” Kelly said. "So it’s hard. We’re not comparing it. In high school, he was in a spread offense — truly a spread offense, catch and throw. He was in a [run-pass option] offense last year. He is in a play-action, six-man, seven-man protection offense this year.

Advertisement

“So it’s really hard to compare where he is compared to where he was last year because they are so dissimilar from an offensive perspective.

“What he’s doing this year is, he’s making plays outside of the realm of the offense, which he was very accustomed to doing in high school, and when he was here as well," Kelly observed. "Outside the pocket, he’s a great scrambler, he can throw on the run, he’s got a strong arm, great size and he’s a tough kid.”

Jurkovec said there were experiences from his two years at Notre Dame that he carried with him to BC, particularly how to handle being on a big stage. For the second time in three weeks, the Eagles will face a highly-ranked team, falling short of an upset of then top-ranked Clemson, which fell last week in double overtime, 47-40, at Notre Dame.

“I think I learned a lot,” Jurkovec said. “It’s a team that they’ve won a lot of games, they’ve been in big primetime games that I didn’t play in, but I got to see how they prepare a lot of good players. There’s a lot of NFL players. Just being able to practice with them, be around them. I learned a lot for sure.”

Advertisement

Looking back at the difficult decision to transfer from Notre Dame, Jurkovec can now say in hindsight it was the right move for him.

“It’s been a joy just playing, just going out there again and competing, playing,” he said. "It’s really switched around for me. I feel like I’m in the right place, for sure.

“There are a number of reasons why it just wasn’t working out at Notre Dame and I grew very frustrated. But now I’m just having fun with it. And just looking forward to keep getting better.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.