Back after lengthy layoff, US men’s soccer team plays to scoreless tie at Wales

Bolivian investigators arrested Marcos Rodriguez , the interim president of the country’s soccer federation during a South American World Cup qualifying match. Rodríguez is accused of corruption and was taken into custody at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz, where Bolivia lost, 3-2, to Ecuador on Thursday. Local media broadcast a video showing Rodríguez being escorted by police during halftime … Racing Louisville selected US women’s national team players Tobin Heath and Christen Press with its final two picks in the National Women’s Soccer League expansion draft. Both players are currently playing with Manchester United, but Heath’s rights were retained by Portland, while Press’s were retained by Utah. The pair was on the national team that won the Women’s World Cup last year in France. Louisville joins the NWSL next season to bring the league to 10 teams.

After a long layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States men’s national soccer team played to a scoreless tie against host Wales, Thursday night in Swansea. It was the Americans' first match since a 1-0 win over Costa Rica on Feb. 1. Gio Reyna , the son of former US captain Claudio Reyna who has gotten regular playing time for German club Borussia Dortmund, debuted a day before his 18th birthday. Gio’s mother, the former Danielle Egan , played six matches for the American women in 1993. Reyna, who played 78 minutes, was among six players who made debuts, joined in the starting lineup by Yunus Musah , a midfielder with Spain’s Valencia who turns 18 on Nov. 19; and 19-year-old Barcelona midfielder Konrad de la Fuente . Johnny Cardoso , a 19-year-old midfielder with Brazil’s Internacionale, entered in the 71st; Nicholas Gioacchini , a 20-year-old forward with French club Caen, in the 79th; and Owen Otasowie , a 19-year-old midfielder with the English Premier League’s Wolverhampton, in the 87th. Reyna and Musah became just the 12th and 13th Americans to make an appearance before turning 18. Reyna formed one of the Americans' most mobile and dynamic midfields, combining with 21-year-old Tyler Adams of Germany’s Leipzig and 22-year-old Weston McKennie of Italy’s Juventus. The starting lineup included 20-year-old right back Sergiño Dest , in his first season at Barcelona. Goalkeeper Zack Steffen , a 25-year-old backup at Manchester City, made a key stop with a right leg save in the 63rd minutes on Daniel James . American Sebastian Llletget was stymied on a long-range right-footed shot by Danny Ward in the 51st. The US plays Panama on Monday at Wiener Neustadt, Austria.

BASEBALL

White Sox sticking with La Russa despite DUI case

The Chicago White Sox are sticking with new manager Tony La Russa for now, saying they understand the “seriousness” of his latest drunken driving case and will have more to say once it plays out in court. La Russa, a Hall of Fame manager who won a World Series with Oakland and two more with St. Louis, blew out a tire on the grey Lexus he was driving in a collision with a curb that left the vehicle smoking when he was arrested on misdemeanor DUI charges in February, according to an affidavit filed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The case was filed on Oct. 28 — one day before his hiring — after tests taken the night of his arrest showed his blood alcohol concentration was .095 — above the legal limit of .08. He has pleaded not guilty. The White Sox were aware of the case when they hired him. La Russa pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Florida in 2007.

Angels tab Minasian as general manager

The Los Angeles Angels named Perry Minasian their new general manager. The former Braves' assistant general manager received a four-year contract to replace Billy Eppler, who was fired Sept. 27 after the team finished its fifth straight losing season in his tenure. Minasian, 40, spent the past three years in Atlanta’s front office, including the past two as vice president of baseball operations.

TENNIS

Sabalenka marches into another quarterfinals

Aryna Sabalenka eased past Swiss qualifier Stefanie Voegele, 6-0, 6-3, to advance to her sixth quarterfinal of the season at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz. The Austrian indoor event is the last tournament on the WTA calendar this year. The 11th-ranked and top-seeded Sabalenka next plays qualifier Oceane Dodin, who beat Sorana Cirstea, 6-4, 6-4. Second seed Elise Martens outlasted Vera Zvonareva, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, and next faces Veronika Kudermetova, who beat Arantxa Rus, 6-4, 1-6, 6-3. French Open semifinalist Nadia Podoroska rallied past Camila Giorgi, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1, 6-4, to play fourth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

MISCELLANY

World 400-meter champ Naser faces Olympic ban

Women’s 400-meter world champion Salwa Eid Naser faces a new legal case that could see her banned before the Tokyo Olympics. Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a decision last month to close a case against Naser, who had been charged with breaking anti-doping rules. Naser had missed doping tests and failed to update details of how she could be found by sample collection officials, but charges were dismissed. Naser, who was born in Nigeria but competes for Bahrain, kept her 2019 world title and was cleared to compete in Tokyo next year … The San Antonio Spurs promoted assistant coach Mitch Johnson to fill the position vacated by former star Tim Duncan. Duncan, the Spurs' all-time leader in points, rebounds, and blocked shots joined the team as an assistant coach in July 2019 … The all-female W Series will be showcased at eight Formula One races next season in a push for greater diversity in motor sports, organizers said. The new partnership will see W Series events held as support races during eight of next season’s 23 F1 weekends, although no decision had been made on the exact dates and locations. British driver Jamie Chadwick won the inaugural W Series race in Hockenheim, Germany, last year. This season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. No female driver has competed in a Formula One race since Lella Lombardi in 1976.