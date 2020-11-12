Cam Newton references Paul Pierce in bestowing nickname for Nick Folk

Newton was asked if he had bestowed a pet name on Nick Folk , especially in the aftermath of Folk’s heroics in the Meadowlands Monday night.

The Patriots quarterback — and self-appointed “nicknamer around here” — dug into his bag of comedic monikers this week to give a little friendly ribbing to his kicker — and a Celtics legend at the same time.

FOXBOROUGH — With apologies to the late, great Shirley Ellis , nobody has more fun with the names than Cam Newton .

"Yes. It’s usually ‘Kicker Guy,’ ” said Newton, wearing the widest of smiles. “But I wanted to kind of call him ‘Paul Pierce Guy’ because he did kind of fake like he was injured but came back and balled.”

Newton, of course was referencing Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals when Pierce was carried off the court after what appeared to be a serious injury. He was then taken to the locker room in a wheelchair.

Pierce made a remarkable re-entry to the game and helped the Celtics to a 98-88 win and eventually a series victory over the Lakers. Pierce acknowledged last year that it was a rouse and he just needed a bathroom break.

Newton said he usually goes pretty basic when it comes the field goal operation’s nicknames, referring to Folk, Jake Bailey, and Joe Cardona as ‘Kicker Guy,’ ‘Punter Guy,’ ‘Snapper Guy.’ ”

He then let out a secret about Cardona.

“ ‘Snapper Guy’ is Bill Belichick’s favorite guy,” Newton said of Cardona, the Naval Academy alum and Lieutenant in the Navy Reserves. "Because he’s the only person who talks to the team.''

Newton said one of Cardona’s recent chats was about the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day. “I did not know this,” he said. “That was rather intriguing, we found that out.”

Newton also said he had a “hot off the presses” nickname of “30 for 30” for Isaiah Ford after the new Patriots receiver told him he averaged 30 points per game as a high school basketball player. The handle may or may not be permanent, however, because Newton has yet to confirm the claim.

“Unfortunately or should I say fortunately for him, I tried to Google him, and I didn’t see that statistic,” said Newton. “But the nickname is pretty much catchy. I like it. I don’t know if it’s going to stick. See, it’s too early to tell if it’s going to stick now. But as of right now, the pending nickname for new guy Isaiah is ’30 for 30.’ ”

A day after having perfect attendance at a walkthrough, the Patriots had three players missing from a full pads practice. Cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore (knee) and Jonathan Jones (illness), and safety Terrence Brooks (illness) did not practice.

The club listed 17 players as limited, including LBs Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin) and Shilique Calhoun (knee); DTs Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow, knee), Carl Davis (concussion); DEs John Simon (elbow) and Deatrich Wise (knee, hand); Gilmore and Jackson (knee); safeties Kyle Dugger (ankle) and Cody Davis (calf); receiver N’Keal Harry (concussion); running backs Damien Harris (chest, ankle) and J.J. Taylor (illness); tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring); guards Joe Thuney (ankle) and Shaq Mason (calf); left tackle Isaiah Wynn (ankle); and Folk (back).

For the Ravens, RB Mark Ingram (ankle), DE Calais Campbell (calf), and CB Jimmy Smith (ankle) did not practice.

Maluia makes fast return

Linebacker Cassh Maluia was back at practice, signed to the practice squad, a day after being released from the active roster … Practice squad QB Jake Dolegala was cut to make room for Maluia … When Jermaine Eluemunor was hurt against the Broncos, the offensive tackle indicated on Twitter he’d be back to face the Ravens, his old team, and after practicing for the second straight day, he looks on track to do just that. “Having ‘Maine back out there, just going back to war with us, it’s awesome,” said Mason. “Having him coming off IR and at practice because he hasn’t been practicing with us lately, and it’s great to just have our guy back.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.