Charlie Ballerene calls his shot, delivers in the clutch for Duxbury boys’ soccer

Moments later, as teammate Doug Dannemiller glided toward the net, Ballerene “started screaming his head off,” as Dannemiller put it, calling for the ball. Dannemiller got it to him, and Ballerene fired yet another shot.

Typically a lockdown defender tasked with guarding one of the other team’s best players, Ballerene moved upfield when his man, Whitman-Hanson senior forward Brendan Nehiley, dropped back to play defense. Ballerene found himself with multiple chances, but, initially, he couldn’t capitalize in the box with the game on the line.

“For my first two chances, I was kind of down on myself, like, ‘I could have ended this,’ just thinking the worst,” Ballerene said. “Then I hit the goalie, and I was like, ‘Ah, I just messed up another breakaway.’ Then I saw the ball again, and I just put it in the middle of the net and hoped for the best.”

The best is exactly what he got, as Ballerene put home the rebound with 7:12 remaining in double-OT. His first career goal came at a perfect time, as the third-seeded Dragons outlasted the fifth-seeded Panthers, 3-2, in the second round of the Patriot Cup.

“I told them at the end of the game that none of them have experienced a sudden-victory goal,” Duxbury coach Brian Johnson said. “We’ve gone through shootouts, but it’s been a couple years since we had (a sudden-victory goal). I told them how awesome it feels, and ‘Who wants to step up and be the hero?’”

Ballerene responded to the challenge. Goalie Thomas Donnelly called him “persistent” and a “bulldog” on the field, and Johnson credited Ballerene for consistently doing the dirty work despite not getting much glory. When he got his chance to play offense, he didn’t disappoint.

All four of the game’s other goals came in an eventful third quarter. Peyton Collins delivered for Whitman-Hanson early, then Dannemiller found Thomas Hanniffy less than a minute later to even the score.

Will Gallagher made it 2-1 Duxbury four minutes after that, then Collins drilled a free kick with less than two minutes left in the quarter. Both sides had chances in the fourth and overtime, with Donnelly making several key saves, and the Dragons found a way to stay alive.

“No one wanted this to be their last game,” Donnelly said. “That was the theme tonight.”

Duxbury will play at second-seeded Hingham in the third round Monday, at 6 p.m.

Durfee 2, Bridgewater-Raynham 0 — Colin Hargraves and Ethan Machado scored in the Southeast Conference first-round win, advancing the host Hilltoppers to a semifinal matchup against top-seeded New Bedford on Saturday (11 a.m.).

Nauset 7, Falmouth 0 — Senior captain Benny LaBranche netted a hat trick as the top-seeded Warriors (11-0) rolled to the Cape & Islands Atlantic Tournament semifinal win. Nauset, which has outscored opponents 64-1 this season, will play Barnstable in the championship on Saturday (2:30 p.m.).

Pembroke 1, Marshfield 0 — John Christie netted the lone goal off a feed from senior captain Lucas Crowley as the Titans (9-1-2) knocked off the top-seeded Rams in the second round of Patriot Cup, advancing to the semifinals next Thursday. Senior Wes Perrotto earned the shutout, supported by stellar defensive play from senior captain Sam Steele, classmate Adam Nicholaw, and juniors Ryan Bartolotti and Charlie Goncalves.

Scituate 2, Hingham 1 — Tyler George netted the winner with 10 minutes left for the top-seeded Sailors (10-0-1), who advance to the Patriot Cup semifinals.

Silver Lake 2, Plymouth South 0 — Brett Ghelfi and Sam Shirikjian scored in the fourth quarter as the Lakers (6-3-3) advanced to the third round of the Patriot Cup.

Girls' soccer

Nauset 2, Falmouth 1 — Sophomore Ellie McGrath scored in the eighth minute of overtime to lift the Warriors to the semifinal win in the Cape & Islands Atlantic Tournament. Nauset will host Barnstable in the final on Saturday.

Girls' volleyball

Dartmouth 3, Bridgewater-Raynham 0 — The host Indians capped a 13-0 season with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-17 win over B-R to win the Southeast Conference Championship.

Hanover 3, Scituate 2 — Allie Calabro (6 aces, 6 kills, and 12 digs) and Eileen Bussiere (8 kills) led the hosts in the Patriot Cup win in five sets, the clinchere a 15-0 victory. Hanover (6-7) will play Plymouth South in Round 3.

Quincy 3, Hingham 0 — The Presidents (11-0) received 23 digs from senior Alyssa Ruan, 14 digs and five kills from senior Ashley Grehan, and six kills from senior Rachel McKenna to defeat the Harborwomen (9-3) in the second round of the Patriot Cup. Quincy will play in the semifinals next Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.