EMass girls’ volleyball: Hanover’s Hope Barry headlines Players of the Week

Hope Barry, Hanover — After her team’s 3-2 loss to Silver Lake in the regular-season finale, the senior outside hitter powered Hanover to a 3-0 win over the Lakers in the first round of the Patriot Cup with 14 kills, 14 digs, and two aces. Barry had nine kills, eight aces, and 15 digs in the loss to Silver Lake last Thursday.

Highlighting top performances of girls' volleyball players from EMass leagues in the past week:

Kya Burdier, Haverhill — The junior setter recorded 36 assists, six aces, six digs, and 18 kills for the 9-0 Hillies over three 3-0 wins in the Merrimack Valley Conference — two against Lowell and one against North Andover.

Carly Kennedy, Hingham — The Harborwomen wrapped up their regular season at 9-2 with a 3-0 win over Whitman-Hanson last Thursday behind 20 assists, five digs, and two aces from Kennedy.

Emma Rawdon, Cardinal Spellman — The senior setter tallied 75 assists in a 3-1 week for the Cardinals, including tying her season high (25) in a 3-1 win over Fontbonne on Tuesday.

Lily Welch, Whitman-Hanson — The junior outside hitter led the Panthers to a 3-0 win over Pembroke in the first round of the Patriot Cup with six kills, three blocks, and 10 digs.