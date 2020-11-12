Greater Boston League votes unanimously to add Lynn Classical and Lynn English for 2021-22

Lynn English and Lynn Classical are petitioning to leave the Northeastern Conference and the Greater Boston League is expected to welcome the schools with open arms.
On Thursday, the athletic directors of the GBL voted, 6-0, to accept English and Classical as full members of the conference beginning in Sept. 2021. The GBL has already voted to accept Chelsea as a member school in 2021.
In 2019, Everett, Malden, Medford, Somerville, and Revere, re-established the GBL after a two-year trial merger with the NEC.
The next step towards this merger will take place on Nov. 20 when the principals and ADs of the NEC vote on whether they will allow English and Classical to leave the conference.
Lynn English has won consecutive boys' basketball state championships and Classical is coming off a NEC title in softball.
“It was an easy decision and we are thrilled as a league that Lynn English and Lynn Classical wanted to become part of the Greater Boston League,” said Malden principal Chris Mastrangelo, the league president.
“We will become a stronger, eight-team league with these two great additions. Moving forward, we believe the GBL will become the premier, urban-based league in Massachusetts.”