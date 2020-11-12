Greater Boston League votes unanimously to add Lynn Classical and Lynn English for 2021-22

Lynn English and Lynn Classical are petitioning to leave the Northeastern Conference and the Greater Boston League is expected to welcome the schools with open arms.

On Thursday, the athletic directors of the GBL voted, 6-0, to accept English and Classical as full members of the conference beginning in Sept. 2021. The GBL has already voted to accept Chelsea as a member school in 2021.

In 2019, Everett, Malden, Medford, Somerville, and Revere, re-established the GBL after a two-year trial merger with the NEC.