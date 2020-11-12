Isaiah Thomas remembers Tommy Heinsohn as ‘passionate, genuine and real’

But to color commentator Tommy Heinsohn, who played for and coached the Celtics during his Hall of Fame career, Thomas was at once a joy and a relic. During broadcasts, Heinsohn would affectionately refer to Thomas as ‘The Little Guy.’ Most often he followed it with an exclamation point, screaming in delight after Thomas had just done something spectacular.

On a basketball court filled with giants, 5-foot-9-inch point guard Isaiah Thomas is, in fact, a little guy. But when he was traded to the Celtics in February 2015, he never imagined how that would become his actual moniker as he captured the hearts of Boston fans.

“Every time, he was so hyped to say it,” Thomas said by phone. “It was like it was the first time he said it. Every time I go somewhere, especially in Boston, or even in opposing arenas, people call me ‘The Little Guy’ and that’s from him. Not everybody has a nickname from such a legendary commentator, legendary person, legendary basketball player.”

Heinsohn, 86, died of renal failure on Monday night. Thomas said that when he heard the news it “put a dent” in his heart. On Tuesday he looked up old clips of Heinsohn’s calls for a dose of bittersweet nostalgia.

“He’s just so animated and hyped,” Thomas said. “It could’ve been the smallest play, and he was just so excited about it. He brought that good energy night in and night out. It’ll be tough not hearing his voice, but he’s made so many memories that are going to last a lifetime for a lot of people.”

Thomas said that Heinsohn was one of the first people to truly embrace his relentless, attacking style after he was acquired by the Celtics. That was evident on the broadcasts, but also in their private conversations.

“He’d say it like, ‘Man, you play like the guards back when I used to play’ ” Thomas said. “ ’You’re fearless and you play with heart.’ So there was always an appreciation for my game and I had so much respect for him. He’s a legendary basketball player, legendary coach, legendary person. If he says something good about your game, it means a lot.”

Thomas said that even after he was traded to the Cavaliers in 2017, he sought out the Celtics’ broadcast feed when watching his old teammates at TD Garden, mostly so he could hear Heinsohn.

“It was always passionate, genuine and real,” Thomas said. “That’s what Boston was about and that’s who he was. That’s what defined him. It hurt him when we played bad. It hurt him and you could hear it. Then it made him feel so great when we played well and won. He was Celtics through and through.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.