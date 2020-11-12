It was vintage Tiger Woods in Round 1 of the Masters

A drone overhead drowned out Ridley, leaving Woods shaking his head at one of the many reasons this 2020 November Masters feels so different from the 22 he’s played before, smiling as he said, “You don’t hear drones here.” But if yearly technological advances are somewhat expected from the Augusta brain trust, a misstep by a Masters veteran making his way from the putting green to the clubhouse certainly is not.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Just a few yards from where he was working the practice putting green early Thursday morning, Tiger Woods could see Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley on the first tee about to introduce the honorary starters for the Masters.

Yet there was Woods, busy wrapping a thin strip of white tape around his finger as he veered off his intended course, because unlike other years, there were no marshals stretching their ropes to give him a personal exit tunnel. This year, there is no such need, because there are no patrons crowding the way, no hollering crowds to be held back. Woods, soon realizing he was heading toward an outdoor dining area set off by white ropes rather than the opening near the famous Augusta oak tree he was looking for, corrected his course and made his way back to the locker room.

And there it is: No matter what happens at Augusta National, Tiger Woods will always find his way.

Walking the course as if returning to the backyard of a favored childhood home, Woods carded a 4-under-par 68 Thursday, finishing Day 1 just three shots behind leader Paul Casey. Looking much more like the defending champion who won his 15th career major here 19 months ago than the ailing, aching 44-year-old who has struggled to be a factor in golf’s post-pandemic return to action, Woods reminded us all just what a powerful elixir this place is for him.

“Understanding how to play this golf course is so important,” Woods said after completing his round alongside reigning British Open champion Shane Lowry (74) and 2019 US Amateur winner Andy Ogletree (73). "I’ve been lucky enough to have so many practice rounds throughout my career with so many past champions, and I was able to win this event early in my career and build myself up for the understanding that I’m going to come here each and every year.

“The fact that this tournament is played at the same venue each and every year and the other majors aren’t, so understanding how to play it is a big factor. It’s one of the reasons why early in my career that I saw Jack [Nicklaus] contending a lot, I saw Raymond [Floyd] contending late in his career, now Bernhard [Langer] and Freddy [Couples] always contend here late in their careers. Just understanding how to play this golf course was a big part of it.”

That’s the reason Woods declared earlier this week, “Do I expect to contend? Yes I do.” As tough as the tour’s restart has been for him, with a tie for 37th his best finish in six events, he made sure to warn us that we overlook him at our own peril, to underscore how much he and this place are inextricably linked, to remind us once again he needs but one more green jacket to match Nicklaus’s record of six.

Woods made that clear early on Thursday, teeing off on No. 10 and carding 33 on his opening nine, bridieing both par 5s as well as 16, then adding one more birdie on No. 1. That he had no bogeys was particularly significant, the first time he has done that in the first round of a major in more than a decade, the first time ever in the first round of the Masters.

“I did everything well,” he said. “I drove it well, hit my irons well, putted well. The only real bad shot I hit today was, I think, 8. I had a perfect number with a 60 degree sand wedge and I hit it on the wrong shelf. Other than that, I just did everything well. The only thing I could say is that I wish I could have made a couple more putts. I missed everything on the high side. Putts just aren’t moving, so it’s just different with as slow as they are, and then with the weather delay, the amount of rain they’ve had.”

Indeed, he missed three chances inside 15 feet, on Nos. 4, 6, and 9, but as he said, a 2-hour-45-minute weather delay definitely slowed the greens. Originally scheduled to tee off at 7:55 a.m., Woods was fortunate that play was suspended before he ever started, which avoided having to play in the rain, and avoided getting his back loosened up only to have to do it again later.

Tiger was able to be Tiger, because Augusta is always Augusta.

“He takes every shot seriously and hits every shot with a lot of integrity,'' observed Ogletree, the latest in the line of Tiger devotees to get the chance to play alongside a childhood hero. ”I think he just has a focus level that’s unmatched out here. No shot goes unthought about. Every shot has a plan, and he executed really well."

The man with the plan has been busy — remember, he was the host of Wednesday night’s traditional champions dinner. His menu of sushi rolls and fajitas was a hit with the crowd, but his words were what hit them more.

“Remarkable,” is how Gary Player described it.

“Very emotional,” echoed Nicklaus, adding, “I’ve never seen Tiger that way.”

They were moved by Tiger’s description of how he’d had to stop on his drive into the course to wipe away the tears springing up over his 2019 win.

But of course Tiger got moving again. Remember, when it comes to Augusta National, he always finds his way.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.