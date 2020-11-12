The Masters: Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player tee off with honorary start; Tom Brady is everywhere

Play restarted at 10:22 a.m., and the weather map shows it clear but cloudy for the rest of the day. It’ll be tight to finish the first round before sundown, set for 5:26 p.m.

Only two groupings made it off the first tee and one of the 10th tee before thunder began rumbling over the course, suspending play at 7:35. While five golfers - Lucas Glover, Corey Conners, C.T. Pan, Charles Howell III and Jazz Janewattananond - parred the first hole, amateur Yuxin Lin had a rougher star, double-bogeying No. 10.

AUGUSTA, Ga. - It didn’t take long for Mother Nature to announce her Masters presence with authority Wednesday, with play suspended after only 30 minutes of morning play.

Honorary start

Though it was barely bright enough to see as the sun was still rising, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player teed off as honorary starters at 6:45 a.m. Both men had their usual fun with what is normally a crowd favorite moment but was still a special one even without any gallery. Player thanked the small gathering for “coming out this early in the morning” before uncoiling his 85-year-old self and thwacking a drive, while Nicklaus jokingly separated the crowds before swinging his club.

“Well, I was pleased that it was dark because you couldn’t see where my ball went. I’ll start off with that,” Nicklaus, who recently turned 80, said later.

With limitations on traveling parties at this year’s event, Nicklaus was unable to turn his usual route for a caddy, since his children and grandchildren aren’t here. That left the job to his wife Barbara, who donned the traditional white coverall and smiled all the way up to the tee box.

“Last night I said to her, 'I think it would be kind of fun if you would put on a caddie uniform and do that, and she said, ‘oh, I don’t want to do that,’” Nicklaus said. “I said, ‘yeah, you do, it’ll be fun. You’ll enjoy it. Everybody loves you, and it’ll be a treat for the people.’ So Barbara put it on.”

Then, he quipped, “I don’t know that I can afford to get home after her fee.”

Tom Brady is everywhere

He’s not in New England anymore, but Tom Brady, or at least his name and legendary NFL career, made it into the Masters conversation. Player, whose lifelong exercise regimen and dedication to a healthy diet has made him a physical wonder, mentioned Brady as the rare exception in football, a sport he described as “play and away,” meaning you can’t do it for your whole life. Unlike golf, of course, which is why he remains such an ambassador for the game.

“If you play in the NFL, if you play for three years, you’re doing well, unless you’re a Tom Brady,” Player said. “But in golf, here I’m 85 years of age hitting off the first tee, still averaging, if I really get focused, a par round of golf.”

Nicklaus asked about Trump

Nicklaus, who took out an ad prior to the election endorsing the re-election of Donald Trump, was asked Thursday about what advice he’d offer Trump on conceding, especially given his own reputation as one of the most gracious losers in golf.

“I think I’ve said enough about that,” Nicklaus said. “I don’t think this is the place for politics.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.