Interstate youth hockey games in New England suspended through end of year to prevent COVID-19 spread

This comes after Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and other states mandated a two-week shutdown of ice rinks after tying the facilities to coronavirus cases.

In a joint effort, the governors of the six New England states, along with New Jersey’s Phil Murphy, announced Thursday a regional agreement to suspend interstate travel for scholastic and youth hockey competitions through at least Dec. 31.

While the agreement does little to change the guidelines within the Bay State, it creates a unified front in the Northeast, addressing some of the concerns that arose from interstate travel for club hockey competitions this summer and fall.

“It was a really difficult summer for us in Massachusetts,” said Rob McBride, president of FMC Ice Sports, which operates 25 rinks in the state.

“We were driving a lot of our players or teams across state lines and putting them in situations that weren’t as safe vs. what we have here, where we have a lot of great safety protocols.

"It didn’t make sense to put our players in a less safe environment and undergo the risk of travel. So in this sense, this just evens the playing field.”

During the two-week shutdown, Islanders Hockey Club coach Tim Kyrkostas and his family contracted the coronavirus. Kyrkostas is now recovered and excited to have coached his under-16 team in its first practice last Saturday at Skate 3 Ice Arena in Tyngsboro.

“I think everyone in the hockey community just wants to see everyone safe and healthy,” said Kyrkostas. “Everyone is happy the rinks are open, and owners are following the protocols to a T."

For programs in Tyngsboro and other towns on the border of New Hampshire or Rhode Island, the new restrictions could affect their ability to field a full team. Some small programs have had to discontinue their seasons, which McBride called an “unintended consequence” of the safety protocols.

Kevin Kavanagh, executive director of Massachusetts Youth Hockey, said that individual leagues will have to address the challenges of travel restrictions as they see fit.

“Anytime you limit interstate travel with communities that are on the border, it makes it difficult to operate,” said Kavanagh. “But at the end of the day, youth hockey is still playing, the youth rinks are still open, and that’s a good thing.”



