Ranking the top prospects in the Red Sox' farm system

Baseball America’s list of the top 10 Red Sox prospects (which I’ve been in charge of assembling for the last eight years) features few new names from a year ago. Nonetheless, the advances made by numerous players at the team’s alternate training site point to a system with a broader and more advanced array of near-big league-ready talent than has been the case for some time.

In a season without minor league games, the Red Sox' system nonetheless emerged with more promise for the organization’s short- and long-term futures than it has in years. The dazzling big league debuts of corner infielder Bobby Dalbec and righthander Tanner Houck offered a glimpse of a farm system that may be ready to start providing a steady stream of young players who are ready to contribute in the big leagues.

Here is a look at the top 10 prospects viewed through the prism of key questions that will help determine their eventual impact.

1. Triston Casas, 1B

Age: 21 (6-foot-5, 245 pounds)

Key question: Is Freddie Freeman a unicorn?

It’s really hard for a first baseman to represent an elite prospect. At a position where teams often feel comfortable trading defense for offense, production is abundant. In the last 20 years, first basemen have had the highest OPS of any position in the majors 18 times; the other two, first basemen ranked a close second.

As such, a first baseman must have exceptional offensive potential to rank as a top prospect. Evaluators believe that Casas may be capable of just that, with a versatile offensive approach that limits strikeouts and leads to solid to high averages and OBPs along with middle-of-the-order power, with his size, strength, and approach resulting in some comparisons to Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman. He has a chance to be reside in the heart of the Red Sox batting order for years to come. But if he falls even slightly short of that as a first baseman, then Casas is a nice but replaceable contributor rather than a centerpiece.

Triston Casas was drafted by the Red Sox in 2018. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

2. Jeter Downs, 2B/SS

Age: 22 (5-11, 180)

Key question: Where have all the second basemen gone?

In contrast to Casas, Downs – whose future is almost certainly at second base with perhaps the occasional ability to fill in at short – plays a position that typically features woeful production. MLB second basemen had a .692 OPS in 2020, worst at any position. (First basemen had a .786 OPS.)

Downs projects to combine above-average pure hitting ability with the potential for a significant number of extra-base hits and solid speed and defense – a well-rounded player whose overall game may make it easier to stand out at his position than it would be for Casas to rank as elite at his. For that reason, several evaluators see Downs – acquired in the Mookie Betts deal – as the top Red Sox prospect. Others see a solid contributor who is less likely to be a star than Casas.

Jeter Downs was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in 2017. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

3. Bobby Dalbec, 1B/3B

Age: 25 (6-4, 225)

Key question: What about those strikeouts?

In his big league debut, Dalbec had prodigious power and a prodigious strikeout rate. Can those traits coexist to yield a good player? Dalbec .263/.359/.600 with eight homers in 23 major-league games despite a jarring 42.4 percent strikeout rate.

Is that sustainable? At its current level, almost certainly not. But what if Dalbec significantly reduces his strikeout rate, as he did in the minors?

In 2020, there were 24 players who struck out in at least 30 percent of their plate appearances (minimum 150 plate appearances). Just three (12.5 percent) posted an OPS over .800. From 2010-19, of the 79 players with a strikeout rate of at least 30 percent, 22 (27.8 percent) posted an OPS of at least .800. So, it’s possible to be an impact hitter even when striking out a ton, but Dalbec would have to be an outlier to do so. Of course, he has a leg up given that his raw power is matched by few in the big leagues.

4. Bryan Mata, RHP

Age: 21 (6-3, 225)

Key question: Can he limit the walks?

Mata has a mid- to high-90s two-seam fastball and slider anchoring a repertoire that also features a four-seamer, curveball, and changeup. But his ability to throw strikes remains unsteady – partly because he’s still maturing physically and partly due to delivery inconsistencies.

In 2020, of the 54 pitchers who registered at least 1.0 Wins Above Replacement on Fangraphs (min. 40 innings), just two – Sonny Gray and Spencer Turnbull – had a walk rate over 4.0 per nine innings. In all likelihood, Mata needs to improve his strike throwing to become a mid-rotation starter. In recognition of that fact, he stopped raising his hands over his head from the windup in favor of a more compact delivery this year. His progress in 2021 will determine if he looks more like a potential standout starter or late-innings reliever.

Bryan Mata is from Venezuela. John Bazemore/Associated Press

5. Jarren Duran, CF

Age: 24 Ht: (6-2, 200)

Key question: How real was the alternate site?

Duran was the star of the Red Sox alternate site, with an offseason swing change – he went from setting up his bat on his shoulder and swinging directly to the ball to lowering his hands in a fashion reminiscent of Alex Verdugo – helping him to drive the ball in the air with startling power. But were the eight homers he hit in Pawtucket real or a mirage created by facing a bunch of teammates time after time after time? And in hitting for power, how much will Duran sacrifice of his typical ability to spray liners to all fields and then create havoc on the bases using his speed?

That uncertainty helps explain why Duran is slated to start 2021 in Triple A. If his standout performance in Pawtucket in 2020 carries forward to Worcester in 2021, Duran may force his way into the Red Sox outfield by the middle of next season.

6. Jay Groome, LHP

Age: 22 (6-6, 250)

Key question: Is the clock ticking?

Finally, in his fifth professional season since being taken by the Red Sox in the first round of the 2016 draft, Groome made it through a healthy season – even if he did so in the strange, pseudo-season of the alternate site and the Red Sox' instructional league. Yet he has thrown fewer than 100 official innings in pro ball.

The Red Sox will have to add Groome to their 40-man roster this winter. He’ll open next year in high Class A, with very little likelihood of reaching the big leagues. His curveball – a dominant pitch in high school and at the start of his pro career – has yet to return in full since his 2018 Tommy John surgery.

Groome still showed impressive potential in Pawtucket this year, with an easy, repeatable delivery that suggests the potential for good command, deception to get swings-and-misses on a fastball that mostly sits at 92-94 m.p.h. He has the makings of at least two solid secondary pitches, a changeup and curve, and he’s also working on a slider.

But with 40-man status comes the start of a three-year clock to establish himself as a big leaguer. Given that he’ll be in the lower minors, Groome may need to dominate in 2021 or else his prospect stock could plummet.

7. Gilberto Jimenez, OF

Age: 20 (5-11, 220)

Key question: How much can you bank on possibility?

There aren’t many 220-pound baseball players who can go from home to first in less than four seconds. Jimenez is one of them. His ability to put the ball in play and fly represents a fascinating starting point, particularly given that his top-of-the-charts speed also gives him excellent defensive potential.

Still, Jimenez is very much a work-in-progress as a hitter, and it remains to be seen if he’ll be able to apply his considerable physical strength to drive the ball. His athleticism and body control give Jimenez a lot of room to grow, but his offensive game remains at a relatively early stage of development, giving him a sizable gap between his future career baseline and his ceiling.

Gilberto Jimenez played for the Lowell Spinners in 2019. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

8. Tanner Houck, RHP

Age: 24 (6-4, 220)

Key question: So now he’s a starter?

Houck got to Triple A in July 2019 and over the next 14 months offered little evidence to suggest he had a future as a starter. While his two-seam fastball and slider proved devastating against righties, Houck’s struggles against lefties were sufficiently severe that it seemed hard to imagine him navigating an opposing lineup multiple times.

Then he got called up and delivered three overpowering starts, forging a 0.53 ERA while shifting between his two-seamer, four-seamer, and slider. It’s still an incomplete pitch mix for a likely starter – Houck needs to see his splitter emerge as a reliable pitch – but his performance also proved eye-opening in a way that likely will earn him future starting opportunities.

With that, a player who seemed likely to drop out of the top 10 instead solidified his place inside of it. He might never have a stretch as good as the three starts that opened his big league career, but he did give himself a chance to emerge as a future No. 4 or No. 5 starter.

9. Nick Yorke, 2B

Age: 19 (6-0, 200)

Key question: Who was right, the Red Sox or the industry?

The Red Sox took a considerable risk in bucking industry consensus and taking Yorke in the first round of the 2020 draft because few had him pegged as a first-rounder. But the team believed he had immense offensive talent that was overlooked as a result of shoulder surgery that had largely held him out of the high school showcase circuit after his junior year.

It was a gutsy first pick for amateur scouting director Paul Toboni and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, both in their first year in their respective positions, and speaks to the trust the Sox had in their scouts and scouting process in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In five years, it’s the sort of pick that will appear either inspired or misguided – a fascinating risk for the Sox to take.

10. Thad Ward, RHP

Age: 23 (6-3, 192)

Key question: What happens to player development without games?

Ward had an excellent first full pro season in 2019, logging 126 innings with a 2.14 ERA and 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings for Single A Greenville and High A Salem. He seemed likely to open the year in Double A Portland.

Instead, when minor leaguers were sent home from spring training, Ward made the short drive home (he’s a native of Fort Myers, Fla.) and committed himself to improving on his own. He added about 15 pounds of muscle and threw regularly to catcher Austin Rei – a fellow Red Sox minor leaguer – while trying to improve his command of his two-seam/slider/cutter repertoire and also developing his changeup.

There’s a chance he could emerge as a big league starting depth option by the end of the year. But it’s almost impossible for the Red Sox to anticipate such an outcome given the derailment caused by a canceled minor league season.





Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on twitter at @alexspeier.