Revolution prepare for Montreal and announce team awards

“I don’t know about other teams but for us it’ll be beneficial,” Bunbury said in a conference call Thursday. “We kind of needed to get after it a little bit and having training sessions that have been a little bit more competitive and intense is what we’ve needed. So having this break is going to be helpful and it allows guys if they have little knocks here and there to make sure they’re ready to go next Friday.”

The Revolution have nearly two weeks to prepare for next Friday’s 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoff Play-in Round match against Montreal and forward Teal Bunbury is among those who appreciate the extra time.

Players dealing with injury include star midfielder Carles Gil, who beat his projected recovery timetable from an Achilles injury and returned to game action on Oct. 23. Fellow attacking midfielder Gustavo Bou has also missed time in October with an undisclosed injury.

New England has won its last three meetings with Montreal, with 3-1 and 3-2 victories this season. The winner of the play-in contest will face either No. 1 Philadelphia or No. 2 Toronto FC on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The Revolution announced their team awards Thursday and Bunbury, the team’s leading scorer, was named Humanitarian of the Year by Revolution Community Relations. Henry Kessler was named Defender of the Year by a media vote and Matt Turner was voted Team MVP by the fans.

Turner started 22 of 23 games and set a new club record for fewest goals allowed per game (1.08) with a career-high six shutouts. The New Jersey native is also a finalist for MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.