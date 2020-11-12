Britain first European country with 50,000 deaths

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that the milestone showed the country was “not out of the woods,” and that “every death is a tragedy.”

As of Wednesday, 22,950 new infections were recorded and at least 1.2 million cases had been confirmed, according to a Times database. The government reported 595 daily deaths on Wednesday, taking the total to 50,365.

Britain has become the first European country to pass 50,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, with officials trying various tactics to curb a second spike in cases.

But he said the country had reached a new phase of handling the outbreak and would fight it with new restrictions, more testing, and use of a vaccine when it was available. The deaths only account for those who have died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus, with the actual total likely to be much higher.

“This is a point that should never have been reached,” Dr. Chaand Nagpaul, chair of the British Medical Association said in a statement. The milestone was “a terrible indictment of poor preparation, poor organization by the government, insufficient infection control measures, coupled with late and often confusing messaging for the public.”

England is one week into a four-week national lockdown, with restaurants, pubs, and most nonessential stores closed. Northern Ireland has partially shut restaurants and pubs and closed hairdressers and salons. Scotland has introduced a five-level framework with localized responses to outbreaks, and Wales ended a two-week “circuit breaker” lockdown last Monday.

Hospitalized patient numbers in the United Kingdom are still less than half of its spring peak, according to hospital data released last week, unlike other European nations such as the Czech Republic, where the number of patients has overshot the level seen in the first wave.

But the death toll could have been kept much lower, experts have said, if lockdown measures had been enacted sooner.

Almost two weeks into a second national lockdown, a surge of coronavirus cases in France appears to be slowing, generating hopes that the country is steadily regaining control over the pandemic. France has reported an average of 25,000 new COVID-19 cases per day since the beginning of the week, which is about half as many as last week. Meanwhile, the reproduction rate — which refers to the number of people an infected person contaminates — has fallen below one, according to health authorities.

NEW YORK TIMES

Millions pledged for vaccines to benefit poor countries

PARIS — European governments and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation pledged Thursday to provide hundreds of millions of dollars in emergency funds for a global effort aimed at ensuring eventual vaccines against the coronavirus are quickly available to poor countries — though it remains unclear how that might actually happen.

The money will go to vaccine development and distribution efforts coordinated by a World Health Organization program called ACT-Accelerator. That includes Covax, an ambitious but troubled global project to buy and deliver virus vaccines for the world’s poorest people.

None of the experimental COVID-19 vaccines being tested has finished the advanced testing needed to prove their safety and efficacy, but several might have data to present in the coming weeks.

“If people in low- and middle-income countries miss out on vaccines ... the virus will continue to spread, and the economic recovery will continue to be delayed,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday at the Paris Peace Forum, where the pledges were announced.

France and the European Union’s executive commission each promised 100 million euros (about $118 million) for the WHO vaccine efforts. Spain promised 50 million euros (about $59 million), and the Gates Foundation promised $70 million (about 59.3 million euros).

Germany and other European governments have already pledged similar funds. The new financing is in addition to the funds that countries previously contributed to Covax.

Criticizing rich countries that he said are ordering many more vaccines than they have people, Tedros said, “This is a moment for saying ‘no’ to vaccine nationalism and ‘yes’ to all our shared humanity.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Cruise ship ends trip after suspected COVID-19 case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — One of the first cruise ships to ply through Caribbean waters since the pandemic began has ended its trip early after one passenger fell ill and is believed to have COVID-19, officials said Thursday.

The SeaDream is carrying 53 passengers and 66 crew, with the majority of passengers hailing from the United States, according to Sue Bryant, who is aboard the ship and is a cruise editor for The Times and The Sunday Times in Britain.

She told the Associated Press that one passenger became sick on Wednesday and forced the ship to turn back to Barbados, where it had departed on Saturday. However, the ship had yet to dock in Barbados as local authorities tested those on board.

The incident marked the first time SeaDream had resumed its West Indies voyages since the pandemic, with the ship originally scheduled to return to Barbados on Saturday, according to an online itinerary. The ship had made several stops in St. Vincent and the Grenadines before turning back.

Bryant said passengers were required to have a negative PCR test to enter Barbados and underwent another test on the dock administered by the ship’s doctor.

“We all felt very safe,” she said, adding that the ship had been implementing strict hygiene protocols. “Yet somehow, COVID appears to have got on board.”

Neither SeaDream nor Barbados government officials immediately returned messages for comment.

Waters around the Caribbean have been largely bereft of cruise ships this year, with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suspending cruise ship operations at US ports in mid-March. The no-sail order expired on Oct. 31.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Italian hospitals face breaking point in fall virus surge

MILAN — Dr. Luca Cabrini was certain his hospital in the heart of Lombardy’s lake district would reach its breaking point caring for 300 COVID-19 patients. So far, virus patients fill 500 beds and counting.

Italy, which shocked the world and itself when hospitals in the wealthy north were overwhelmed with coronavirus cases last spring, is again facing a systemic crisis, as confirmed positives pass the symbolic threshold of 1 million.

"We are very close to not keeping up. I cannot say when we will reach the limit, but that day is not far off,'' said Cabrini, who runs the intensive care ward at Varese’s Circolo hospital, the largest in the province of 1 million people northwest of Milan.

The hospital expanded its 20-bed ICU ward to 45 beds during Italy’s deadly spring peak. It had 38 patients last weekend, and Cabrini was preparing to set up beds in an operating theater this week, “something we would have preferred to avoid.”

As dire as Italy’s ICU situation is once again, it’s not critical care that is most worrying doctors during the pandemic’s autumn resurgence. It’s sub-intensive and infectious disease wards caring for less gravely ill patients, who are often younger and sometimes require care for longer periods.

The Italian doctors federation called this week for a nationwide lockdown to forestall a collapse of the medical system, marked by the closure of non-emergency procedures. The government is facing tougher criticism than in the spring, when the health crisis was met with an outpouring of solidarity.

ASSOCIATED PRESS