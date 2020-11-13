Hasan Minhaj: From ‘Daily Show’ to ‘Morning Show’

Hasan Minhaj was a correspondent on “The Daily Show,” spoke at the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, had a stand-up special called “Homecoming King” on Netflix, and hosted his weekly Netflix series “Patriot Act.” He’s a funny guy.
But, like many comics, he can do drama, and he will be in the second season of Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show,” which is about a #MeToo situation on a morning show. The role will be his first big acting gig, and he’ll play an up-and-coming star on the team — which strikes me as good casting.
The series, which stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, and Bel Powley, had an uneven first season, but ended on strong footing. Season two began filming last month, after a pandemic pause.
