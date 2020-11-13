Hasan Minhaj: From ‘Daily Show’ to ‘Morning Show’

Hasan Minhaj was a correspondent on “The Daily Show,” spoke at the 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner, had a stand-up special called “Homecoming King” on Netflix, and hosted his weekly Netflix series “Patriot Act.” He’s a funny guy.

But, like many comics, he can do drama, and he will be in the second season of Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show,” which is about a #MeToo situation on a morning show. The role will be his first big acting gig, and he’ll play an up-and-coming star on the team — which strikes me as good casting.