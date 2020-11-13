Biden projected to win Georgia presidential race, Trump to win North Carolina

Two news networks have projected that Joe Biden will win the presidential election in Georgia and President Donald Trump will win North Carolina, the last two state races to be called.

NBC News called Biden the “apparent winner” in Georgia due to the ongoing recount, while calling Trump the winner in North Carolina. ABC News also projected Biden as the winner in Georgia.

Both networks’ projections would give Biden 306 electors, far above the 270 needed to win, to 232 for Trump.