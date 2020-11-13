DraftKings shares surge on positive outlook for sports gaming during COVID

DraftKings Inc. shares jumped 9 percent when markets opened Friday morning after the Boston-based company reported its third-quarter earnings, indicating sports betting remains popular despite the lack of games open to spectators during the pandemic.

DraftKings reported third-quarter revenue of $133 million, a 42 percent increase compared to the same period last year. The company said on average, more than 1 million paying customers used DraftKings during each month of the last quarter, which represents a 64 percent increase year-over-year.

“The resumption of major sports such as the NBA, MLB and the NHL in the third quarter, as well as the start of the NFL season, generated tremendous customer engagement,” said Jason Robins, DraftKings' chief executive, in the report.