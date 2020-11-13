Harvard custodians rally for paid leave and job protection for contract workers amid pandemic

Harvard will soon stop offering its contractors funds for their paid leave; it updated its paid leave policy Thursday to exclude them. According to the group, of the roughly 700 custodians on campus, about 300 are contractors, while the remaining 400 are employed by the school.

Custodians gathered outside Harvard University Friday afternoon, demanding the school do more to protect jobs held by contract workers during the pandemic.

Because of Harvard's updated pay policy announced Thursday, layoffs are possible among the 300 contracted custodians. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

With much of Harvard continuing a remote learning model for the spring semester, workers worry some of the 300 contracted custodians could be laid off.

“During this pandemic, all workers should be afforded the same COVID protections so they can take care of themselves and their families, regardless of whether they’re employed by Harvard or by an independent contractor,” said Roxana Rivera, vice president of 32BJ SEIU in a press release. “We’re disappointed that the University wants to reverse its policy covering contracted workers as we enter a second surge of COVID-19.”

Advertisement

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.