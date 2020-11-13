Her ‘Decency 2020’ sign went missing in Cambridge. Then it suddenly reappeared

“Was it taken by an angry Donald Trump supporter?” Piette asked herself. Pulled away by a gust of wind? Nabbed by a tactile raccoon?

West Cambridge resident and registered Independent Barbara Piette woke up a few days before Election Day to a sad sight. The “Decency 2020” sign posted by her front gate — merchandise she purchased directly from the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign — had vanished overnight.

At first, Barbara Piette wondered whether her sign had been stolen.

“It seemed so odd because my other Black Lives Matter sign was still there, and there’s not many Trump supporters around that I’m aware of,” she said via phone this week. (For the record, she’s right. More than 70 percent of voters in Middlesex County voted blue, according to the Associated Press.)

Then last Saturday, shortly before news outlets nationwide called the presidency for Biden, she found the missing sign on her front steps. Attached was a typed note.

“Hi, I want to apologize for borrowing your ‘decency’ sign,” the letter read. "I took it to Maine to get out the vote for Biden and [Senate candidate] Sara Gideon in an important swing state. I did this as an act of desperation after the signs I ordered were not delivered in time. Please accept my apologies. Your sign was used in many important areas.”

The note wasn’t signed. “I have no idea who it is," Piette said.

For her, the episode was a reminder of all that was at stake with this election. She’s usually not one to tout political beliefs or publicly support candidates.

“This year was so different than anything any of us have ever experienced," she said.

The Cambridge resident even felt compelled to offer a replay in her dashing cursive. “Borrower, I’m so glad that this was put to good use for saving democracy,” she wrote, attaching her missive to the reposted sign. “I hope someone borrows it again for the January Georgia state runoff.”

