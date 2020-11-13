Maine native Patrick Dempsey makes surprise return on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

It’s the first time Dempsey has reappeared on the show after being killed off in season 11. And rumor has it, he’ll be back next week.

Derek Shepherd, the beloved character played by Maine native Patrick Dempsey, reprised his role on the ABC drama Thursday night. In the final moments of the two-hour Season 17 premiere, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) is discovered unconscious in the parking lot and falls into a dream sequence where she reunites with Shepherd, her late husband, on a picturesque beach.

This season of “Grey’s Anatomy” is centered around the COVID-19 pandemic and how it hits the surgeons and staff of Grey Sloan Memorial. Showrunner Krista Vernoff said bringing Shepherd back adds some levity to a script otherwise dedicated to the devastating effects of the year 2020.

“The most important task we had this season was to honor the reality of this global pandemic and the impact it’s having — particularly on health care workers,” Vernoff said in a statement. “Along with that, we had to come up with creative ways to allow our show to still be fun and romantic and provide some escapism. Enter Patrick Dempsey. The beach motif — which will continue beyond the premiere — provided a way for us to live outside the pandemic even for a little while here and there.”

Dempsey was born in Lewiston, Maine, and owns a home in Kennebunkport with his wife, Jillian Fink, according to WCSH. He also founded the Dempsey Center in Lewiston and South Portland, an organization aiding those affected by cancer, to honor his mother, Amanda Dempsey, who fought a long battle with ovarian cancer before her death in 2014.

