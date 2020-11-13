Advice: Can we cancel the family holiday gathering?

Is it wrong for me to consider not doing family holidays? Since my mother passed, I coordinate and host the celebrations. I need to harass everyone constantly about what days and times work. My sister’s kids are picky eaters and they all leave right after gifts. I’m close to my other niece, but she spends Christmas with her other family. My husband isn’t close to his family, and we don’t have children ourselves. Would it be selfish to go away and do something that really interests us? Should we continue with family celebrations if we feel it might not matter at all?

Advertisement

F.R. / Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin

Your question arrived late in 2019 — just a bit too late, unfortunately, to answer it in a timely fashion for that year. And look! Now 2020 has, in its infinite kindness, graced you with a perfect excuse to cancel the family gatherings in a downright altruistic fashion. Good old 2020!

The cancellation sounds long overdue, and you and your relatives will all probably like each other more now that you aren’t all forced to enact an annual ritual that brings no one any cheer. Holidays are made for people, not the other way around. We’re all going to have to make changes this year, whether we want to or not. We may as well own those choices and make the best holidays we can with what we’ve got. Which could mean giving the whole thing a miss and hiding in a blanket fort with cookies and mystery novels, if that’s what you’ve always been tempted to do.

Parents with kids at home might not have that option. Instead, have a conversation about which traditions to hold on to, which to modify, and which to let go this year. Children and teens usually like to talk about years past, and what they like and what they’ve outgrown and what they’ve always thought it would be fun to do. This is the year that the holidays break the rules — this is the one they’re going to remember.

Advertisement

These are the times that holidays were meant for. They’re the candle that warms and brightens the longest nights of the year — or, depending on your personality, that extends a long, waxen middle digit to the forces of darkness.

And a quick review of the basics: This year more than ever, kindness and respect for front-line and service workers is of utmost importance. Likewise, tips for service providers go in the budget ahead of gifts for any other adult. As much as you can, buy from small/local vendors, and mail in advance — way in advance. Start talking to friends and family about gifts, get-togethers, and the like — people may have very different expectations of how the holidays are going to play out, so take nothing for granted. Don’t pressure anyone to do anything they feel uncomfortable with, be it air travel or drinking eggnog one day past its expiration. Assert your own boundaries calmly and without arguing them. And good luck. I’m lighting candles for all of us this year.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.