Five things to do online, Nov. 16-22

The Boston International Kids Film Festival returns for its eighth year—this time virtually—with a mix of independent films made by young people around the globe and professional films created just for them. The three-day event includes hands-on filmmaking workshops and stop-motion animation meetups. Prices vary; an all-access pass starts at $55. bikff.org

Tuesday

Reciting Verse

Talented young poets will recite their poems during Mass Poetry’s U35 virtual reading series, which happens live on Zoom every other month. Performing artists in November include nonbinary Iraqi poet Yehya Barkat and Livia Meneghin, whose poem knotted won the 2020 Academy of American Poets Prize. Free. Readings begin at 7 p.m. RSVP at masspoetry.org.

Wednesday

Power Play

The past four years have changed politics as we know it. Hahrie Han, Johns Hopkins University professor and expert in political and social movements, describes how America can rebuild power from the grass roots up after the 2020 election during Reclaiming People Power in 2021, a free seminar hosted by Wellesley College. Starts at 2:30 p.m. Register at wellesley.edu.

Thursday

Virtual Blues

Blues singer Julie Rhodes brings her soul-soaked vocals to the Subspace Sessions at the Museum of Science. Cutting-edge visuals adapted from the museum’s planetarium will create a sensory experience blended with the Woburn native’s voice. The free virtual show begins at 7:30 p.m.; register at mos.org.

Saturday

Magic Shenanigans

Mario the Magician brings his DIY electronics and robotics to this special interactive performance in Virtual! Kids at The Cabot. The award-winning children’s performer presents a modern take on old school vaudeville and slapstick. $10 donation suggested. 10:30 a.m. thecabot.org

