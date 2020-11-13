Homes for sale with Robin Hood-inspired addresses

CONDO FEE $150 a month

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $329,000 in 2014

PROS Set on a leafy street near Roslindale Village, this two-level, first-floor unit in a 1900 two-family has hardwood floors and original details throughout. From the porch, enter through a mudroom area to a living room with a stained glass window. The adjoining dining room features a built-in hutch and bay windows. At right, a hallway hub with stylish wall covering connects to a bathroom and two good-sized bedrooms, while a full butler’s pantry at left leads to the compact kitchen with stone counters and stainless appliances. There’s a private porch off the rear, and the finished basement includes a bedroom or family room, as well as laundry and a half bath. CONS No off-street parking, and not much of a yard.

Eric Rollo, William Raveis Real Estate, 508-789-8830, ericrollo.com

1 Forest Street, Stoneham Handout

$599,900

1 FOREST STREET / STONEHAM

SQUARE FEET 1,694

LOT SIZE 0.16 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $530,000 in 2018

PROS This 1951 Garrison Colonial is on a corner lot two blocks from Robin Hood Elementary School. Enter into the living room with fireplace and bay windows. The updated kitchen in back has two-toned cabinets, stone counters, and a powder room. Beyond the formal dining room, a bump-out offers extra living or dining space bathed in natural light. A roomy deck off the kitchen leads to a fenced side yard and garage. Upstairs, three bedrooms with hardwood floors share a full bath with floor-to-ceiling blue tile. The partially finished basement includes laundry, af ull bath, and a family room or office. CONS Solar panels are on a transferable lease (not owned).

Bayram Vatansever, Baypat Realty, 617-386-9645, baypatglobal.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.