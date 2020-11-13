Letters to the editor of Globe Magazine

If parents believe they can improve the education of their children by setting up pods, I have a difficult time seeing why that is bad (“The Trouble With Pandemic Pods,” October 4). It is very much like parents who send their kids to private or faith-based schools. They bear the total costs of the education of their children, but still must pay taxes to support their local government units, including schools. If revenues stay the same and the number of students being educated in public schools declines, then the funding per remaining student rises. It almost seems like a win-win situation.

Stephen O’Brien / Charlestown

Why stop with denying some kids special education in pods? Should I put up with a toothache because someone else can’t afford to see a dentist? There have always been those who have more and those who have less. Most of those who have more worked very hard to get it. I know I did.

Barbara Klain / Lowell

Childhood Friendship

Samantha Levy’s Connections column resonates deeply (“Rallying Around Our Grade School Friend Jacob Blake Sr.,” October 4). The friendship she had with Jacob Blake, going back to elementary school, strongly supports the importance of integration across all lines as a way to reduce demonization of “the other.” Among the outcomes of court-ordered busing here in Boston decades ago is the establishment of many such enduring friendships.

Bob Nesson / Somerville

This was a touching and inspirational piece by Levy. How lucky she was to be part of this experiment in progressive education. It shows the rest of us what is possible.

Teri Redman Kahn / Los Angeles

Salty Advice

I absolutely loved Robin Abrahams’s response about comb-overs (Miss Conduct, October 18). It was a perfect blend of political consciousness-raising, precision, and refusal to take the bait sent her way. Brava!

Elizabeth Zoob / Boston

Beef Backup

Thank you for this pasta/beef/tomato alternative (Cooking, October 18). The spices remind me of fall. And it’s an easy-to-follow recipe for someone like me who isn’t at home in the kitchen.

Cindy Harrington / Scituate

Sisterly Ties

Thanks to Molly Donovan for her lovely Connections piece (October 18). When my older sister went off to Wellesley College in 1971, abandoning me and the bedroom we shared, I was miserable. Three years later, I followed her to the same school. We’d meet each evening to eat supper together in her dorm’s dining room. After graduation, my sister taught English in a Paris high school and worked as an au pair. Although we wrote to each other often, I missed her terribly. I saved all the postcards she sent me that year. My favorite was the white-domed basilica Sacre-Coeur, which my sister could see from her bedroom window. I kept that postcard on my desk, sharing the view she enjoyed, and making the expanse between us less forbidding. Donovan need not worry. Although my sister died decades ago, a print of Sacre-Coeur still graces my bedroom wall. The unique bonds between sisters transcend distance, both geographic and cosmic.

Monica Driscoll Stuart / Waltham

This essay was heartfelt, warm and real. As a woman estranged both in distance and emotion from her three sisters, the special bond shared by these two sisters filled me with longing and jealousy for the bond they share. Thank you for such a beautifully written piece.

Mary Giannino / Merrimac

Donovan’s article captured the special relationship that exists between sisters who love and respect each other. There is no other like it. She touched my soul with her words.

Betsy McDermott / Wellesley

Due to the title, I expected to read about two sisters who, separated at birth, found each other by chance or fate. The beauty of the story was that it was less dramatic, a relationship built on decades of normalcy. What a lovely story to start my day.

Judy Cooper / Needham

Chicken or Vegetable?

I always look forward to Christopher Kimball’s recipes in the Globe Magazine because they range far and wide to bring a variety of cultures into our kitchens. As a vegetarian for many years, I find that he frequently includes interesting and tasty vegetarian dishes. So I was happy to see the ancho chili soup (Cooking, October 25) described as “meatless.” The recipe, however, lists chicken stock as an ingredient. A recipe including stock made from an animal’s bones is not “meatless,” even if it does not contain pieces of an animal’s flesh or organs. Cooks can easily substitute vegetable stock for animal stock — something I often do.

L. E. Stone / Reading

Postscript

A Globe Magazine cover story by Linda Matchan (“Speaking Out to Save Others,” August 23) about online child sexual exploitation told the story of survivor Sarah Cooper, who was an underage teen when she was groomed by an online predator who later kidnapped her. The piece caught the attention of the US Department of Justice and Columbia Law School. On October 28, they held a panel featuring Cooper, Matchan, law enforcement officials, and US Assistant Attorney General Beth A. Williams. “Addressing the problem of online child exploitation requires that all of civil society work collaboratively,” Williams said. “Journalists also play an essential role in educating the public and telling the stories of brave survivors like our panelist Sarah Cooper, who has come forward to share her experience.”

“This is not an issue that’s going to go away. This is a global issue that affects everyone all across the world,” Cooper said. “So for me to have the opportunity to work with Linda and have her put a voice to not only my story, but to everyone’s story in the world who hasn’t had an opportunity to come forward, I think there’s so much power in that.”

Find the panel discussion online at tinyurl.com/y53wuxmc.

Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132.




