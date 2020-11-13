Zoom blind date: ‘I don’t think there were any dull moments’

Go on a virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

His interests: Likes to draw, read, write

What makes him a catch: He was raised old school with manners and etiquette

LYSSA K.: 29 / grocer

Her perfect Saturday: Draw/read/write

When she is happiest: Painting

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, LOWELL AND WOODSTOCK, VERMONT

SKETCH IT OUT

Eric I made sure dinner was ready on time.

Lyssa I made sure the lighting was good for the Zoom call and put on makeup.

Eric I was nervous but excited.

Lyssa It was a lot easier than having to drive somewhere and meet in person.

Eric She was cute.

Lyssa He was easy to talk to and comfortable.

FILLING IN THE DETAILS

Eric Neither of us had been on a blind date before.

Lyssa He seemed nervous [at first] because it was on Zoom and he hadn’t used it before.

Eric She’s got a good sense of humor. She’s creative and recently moved. Both of us enjoy drawing/painting.

Lyssa We talked about home, work, pets, location, family, favorites foods, hobbies, tattoos. He used to live in California but moved back East to help his parents during COVID. He works at The Cheesecake Factory, wants to get some new tattoos, and loves his dog very much.

Eric We talked with a natural flow. I don’t think there were any dull moments. Halfway through she said she didn’t want kids. That’s a plus in my book.

Lyssa I was nervous at first because I had absolutely no idea what to expect. But he was kind and easy to talk to. He asked me a lot about myself and was great at listening and made space for me to ask him things as well.

Eric I cooked food myself—chicken pot pie.

Lyssa The place I wanted to order from was closed, so I ended up going to a sub shop at the last minute. It was all right.

Eric I prefer an actual dinner date. You can’t fully catch tones or vibes.

Lyssa From the start I felt comfortable talking to him but it wasn’t a romantic feeling, even though he is a great person.

HANG IT UP

Eric She was getting ready for bed because she had work early.

Lyssa We exchanged numbers and agreed to keep in contact as friends.

SECOND DATE?

Eric Possibly. I don’t think things went bad at any point.

Lyssa Nope, I’m not looking for a long-distance relationship. When I applied, I was living in Massachusetts but I now live in Vermont.

POST-MORTEM

Eric / B+

Lyssa / A



