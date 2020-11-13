Boston police arrest man for allegedly sexually assaulting 3 women in 2 separate incidents downtown

A Chelsea man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting three women in two separate incidents in downtown Boston Friday, Boston police said.

Fitsum Teklehaimanot, 28, is facing three counts of indecent assault and battery. He is due to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, police said in a statement.

Teklehaimanot was apprehended around 2 p.m. near 170 Tremont St His arrest is part of an ongoing investigation by the department’s sex assault unit, the statement said.