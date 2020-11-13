Former Winter Hill Gang leader Howie Winter has died

“I’m an art lover myself,” Winter told the Globe during an interview two years ago, detailing his efforts to locate and confidentially broker the return of the artwork by making overtures to dozens of thieves, wiseguys, and mob associates. “Everything was a dead end.”

While best known as one of New England’s most powerful underworld figures in the 1960s and 70s, in recent years Winter had been quietly working behind the scenes, trying to help Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum recover $500 million worth of artwork stolen during a brazen heist in 1990.

Howie Winter, the longtime leader of Somerville’s notorious Winter Hill Gang and a former partner in crime of James “Whitey” Bulger, died Thursday, according to several people close to his family. He was 91 and had been living in Millbury.

On Friday, Anthony Amore, the museum’s security director, said Winter “acted in earnest to attempt to aide me in recovering our stolen artwork. I’ll miss that help.”

Winter’s death, he said, is “the true end of an era.”

During testimony in Bulger’s 2013 trial, Winter was implicated in a number of murders from the Irish gang wars of the 1960s and 1970s. He was never charged with any of them, however. He served time for fixing horse races along the East Coast and drug trafficking.

“It’s the end of a legend, but not a good legend,” said Thomas Foley, a retired Massachusetts State Police colonel who investigated organized crime for decades. “He is a guy that actually got away with murder.”

The Somerville gangster was a throwback to a time when Boston’s dominant organized crime groups were the Mafia and the Winter Hill Gang — the so-called Irish mob, which was actually an amalgamation of Irish and Italian gangsters. The two groups controlled bookmaking and illegal gambling throughout the region, and though competitive, respected each other’s territory.

“The Mafia feared him,” Foley said of Winter. “They felt it was better to have a working relationship with him than take him on."

Winter became leader of the Winter Hill Gang after his boss, James “Buddy” McLean, was gunned down in 1965 during the Irish gang wars. He met Bulger in the 1970s, when Bulger enlisted his help in resolving a bloody dispute between rival gangs in South Boston. Bulger became a lieutenant in the Winter Hill Gang, eventually teaming up with another member of the gang, Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi.

In 1979, federal prosecutors decimated the Winter Hill Gang with an indictment charging Winter and 20 others with a million-dollar horse-race-fixing scheme, but removed Bulger and Flemmi from the case because they were FBI informants. Winter spent six years in prison, while Bulger succeeded him as boss of the gang and later shifted the base of his criminal organization to South Boston.





