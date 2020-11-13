Frog Pond on Boston Common not opening for skating due to Covid-19

The Frog Pond on Boston Common will not open for ice skating this winter due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Skating Club of Boston announced Friday.

The pond, which usually opens in November, can’t offer skating this year due to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, the club said on its website.

The state limits outdoor skating to a maximum of 25 people. The limit makes operating Frog Pond skating rink “not currently financially feasible,” the statement said.