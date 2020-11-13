Frog Pond on Boston Common not opening for skating due to Covid-19

The Frog Pond on Boston Common will not open for ice skating this winter due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Skating Club of Boston announced Friday.
The pond, which usually opens in November, can’t offer skating this year due to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, the club said on its website.
The state limits outdoor skating to a maximum of 25 people. The limit makes operating Frog Pond skating rink “not currently financially feasible,” the statement said.
But the skating club, which runs the rink for the City of Boston, will continue to monitor the state’s safety guidelines. If the state relaxes its safety guidelines, the club will revisit the decision to close, according to the statement.
Advertisement
“The pandemic is a fluid situation and everyone’s safety is of paramount concern,” the statement said. “If the numbers change and the mandate is lifted, we will re-evaluate the situation as the season progresses."
"We share in everyone’s disappointment!”
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.