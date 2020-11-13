Investigators focus on propane leak as possible cause of Nantucket home explosion

The person was in stable condition at a Boston hospital, the state fire marshal’s office said in a statement Friday evening.

Three houses were damaged by fire and at least 15 more were damaged by the explosion that destroyed a home at 11 Woodbury Lane just after noon on Thursday. One person was injured in the blast that could be heard for miles.

Fire investigators are focusing on a propane leak as the possible source of a fire and explosion on Nantucket that destroyed one home and damaged more than a dozen others, causing an estimated $15 million in property damage, officials said Friday.

Advertisement

State troopers assigned to the fire marshal’s office are investigating along with Nantucket fire and police, the statement said.

“As the investigation continues, they will work to determine the source of the leak and how it traveled,” the statement said.

But officials may not be able to determine what ignited the explosion, which flattened the home in seconds, sending debris flying through the air.

“Given the damage, the exact ignition source may not be known, as it could have been any pilot light, open flame, or spark from a compressor,” the fire marshal’s office said.

Code compliance officers from the state Department of Fire Services are assisting in the probe. Investigators from private insurance companies are conducting a separate but parallel investigation, the statement said.

The home, which had an assessed value of $2 million, was nestled into a group of cedar-shingled homes on cobblestone streets near Nantucket town.

The Nantucket Fire Department said Thursday the fire and explosion was the second in as many weeks to strike a home on the island. The first occurred last week at a home at 39 Surfside Road.

Thursday’s explosion rattled residents of the resort island.

Some described a loud boom that echoed throughout the island shortly after noon. Several people reported their houses shaking as far as 2 miles from the explosion.

Advertisement

“I cannot believe this happened again,” exclaimed one woman from her driveway on Fairgrounds Road, referencing the explosion just eight days earlier on Surfside Road. “What is going on?”

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said that there is no connection between the recent explosions.

“The investigation into this incident and the investigation into the Nov. 4 fire on Surfside Road indicates there is no connection between the two, except the focus for both is on propane leaks,” Ostroskey said.

Nantucket Fire Chief Stephen A. Murphy agreed residents should have “no concern that this is a widespread issue,” according to the statement.

“Nantucket residents should have confidence in their propane systems, especially if they use a licensed professional to service permitted systems,” Murphy said.

He added that “Propane has an odorant in it that smells like rotten eggs."

Residents who smell something like that are advised to leave their home and call 9-1-1 from outside the property, he said.

Hanna Krueger of the Globe staff contributed to this story.

















































Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.