Maine to make Mass. travelers quarantine or show recent negative test

Those who travel from Massachusetts to Maine will have to meet stricter requirements.

Visitors from Massachusetts must either complete a 14-day quarantine or have a negative COVID-19 test with a sample taken within 72 hours of arriving in Maine, Governor Janet Mills said in a statement Friday. This includes Maine residents who are coming back from Massachusetts.

“Like most people in Maine, I am extremely concerned about the spread of this virus as we head into the holiday season when we customarily gather with friends and family, often in neighboring states,” said Mills in the statement. "Some of our New England states, including Massachusetts, have demonstrated a concerning increase in the prevalence of the virus over the last two weeks.