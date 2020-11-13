Mass. to reopen field hospital at DCU Center in Worcester

He said the state has been continuing to have discussions with other hospitals and local officials about opening up other field hospitals. “I think you’re likely going to see us set up others,” he said.

The facility is expected to have 240 beds and be open to patients, if needed, by the first week of December, Baker said. The National Guard will help set up the site and the “clinical partner” will be the University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center.

With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations climbing, Governor Charlie Baker said Friday that the state is moving again to set up a field hospital at the DCU Center in Worcester.

Advertisement

“The numbers clearly have been trending in the wrong direction since the end of summer," Baker said at a State House news conference. “The trajectory now is sustained and troubling and everybody needs to step up and help ensure that we get our arms around this.”

Baker said the “private activity of private citizens,” with people growing tired of restrictions and expanding their social circles, is “driving a big piece” of the surge.

“The innocent acts of small gatherings is where COVID is finding its greatest opportunity to spread,” he said, noting that he was likely to reiterate this warning as Thanksgiving approaches.

He warned that if people want to have a holiday season where businesses are open, recreational and entertainment venues are available, and hospital systems are not overwhelmed, “People need to think real hard about the role they can play as individuals in helping us work our way through this.”

“We’re living in a pandemic. I know some people would prefer to think otherwise, but it’s true and it’s real and it’s all over the country. In fact, it’s all over big parts of the western world,” he said.

Advertisement

Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders urged people to be careful at Thanksgiving if they are spending time with people who are older, who have immune deficiencies, or other medical conditions, saying a “lovely Thanksgiving meal” could result in someone getting infected and falling ill weeks later.

She noted that Canada had seen a case surge after Canadian Thanksgiving, which was on Oct. 12.

Dr. Eric Dickson, president of UMass Memorial Health Care, said that, at the Worcester medical center, “We are full. We are right now starting to cancel elective procedures, at some level, and are not able to take tertiary referrals from smaller hospitals that depend on us.”

After appearing to quell the virus, the state has seen the virus make a comeback in recent weeks. Baker recently tightened some restrictions, hoping to slow the spread.

Baker noted that the state had reached 10,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths on Thursday, saying, “This merciless virus has undoubtedly impacted practically everybody one way or another here in Massachusetts and reaching this unfortunate milestone serves as a reminder that COVID is a complex and potentially deadly virus.”

Baker had said earlier this week that the state was again weighing sites for field hospitals. Officials had created five across the state starting in April.

Hospitals largely survived the devastating spring surge without seeing their resources overwhelmed, avoiding the type of nightmare scenario that some other states suffered through when COVID-19 first arrived.

The field hospitals were created as a safety net to handle hospital overflow. They were also intended to treat homeless people who could not be sent back to the streets or shelters where they would infect others, and to house people recovering from COVID-19 but not needing hospital-level care.

Advertisement

Three of the field hospitals, in Dartmouth, Lowell, and Bourne, closed down without seeing a single patient.

But the 216-bed field hospital at the DCU Center, which was the first to open in the state in April, saw 275 patients in total, the Globe has reported.

Boston Hope, the $12 million, 1,000-bed facility stood up at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, treated roughly 720 patients in less than eight weeks, taking in people who would otherwise have occupied acute-care beds needed for sicker patients. The last two patients were released from there in early June.





Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com. Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.