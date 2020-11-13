Pedestrian attacked by motorbike riders on South Boston street

Drivers on motorbikes and ATVs attacked a man on a South Boston street Monday night, in a disturbing attack captured on video.

The 1 minute and 17 second video was posted by Boston police in hopes members of the public can help them identify any of those involved in the attack on Dorchester Street around 8:09 p.m. Monday.

“On arrival, officers spoke to the victim who stated he was assaulted by several unknown males riding dirt bikes and four wheelers,” police wrote in a posting on bpdnews.com. “The victim stated the individuals punched and kicked the victim, knocking him to the ground where they continued to run him over injuring his arms, shoulders, back and head.” Police did not say what the alleged motive was for the attack.