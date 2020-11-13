Rhode Islanders approve of Governor Raimondo way more than they do of President Trump

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I can’t even describe how excited I am that Durk’s Bar-B-Q reopens in its new location today (where the Satin Doll used to be). Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 40,764 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after adding 936 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 4.7 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 26.7 percent. The state announced seven more deaths, bringing the total to 1,250. There were 232 people in the hospital.

You might feel like throwing your slipper (no one’s wearing shoes these days, right?) at the television every week when Governor Gina Raimondo explains that you need knock it off with the social gatherings to stop the spread of COVID-19, but you should know that her approval ratings remain among the highest in the country.

A survey from the COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding the Public’s Policy Preferences Across States pegged Raimondo’s approval rating at 61 percent in October, good for sixth-best in the country.

The consortium, which includes researchers from Harvard, Northeastern, Rutgers, and Northwestern, has now polled residents in every state on what they think of their governor eight times since April, and Raimondo has never fallen below 60 percent.

Raimondo’s support has dipped since peaking at 74 percent in late April, which is a similar trend for most governors. One exception is Vermont Governor Phil Scott, a Republican who hit 80 percent approval in October and rolled to reelection last week.

You can read the whole survey here, but here’s a look at how Raimondo has fared each month.

Late April: 74 percent

Early May: 72 percent

Late May: 66 percent

Late June: 63 percent

Late July: 71 percent

Late August: 60 percent

September: 62 percent

October: 61 percent

For the October numbers, Raimondo trailed Vermont’s Scott, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (68 percent), Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (65 percent), New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (65 percent), and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (61 percent). Scott, Hogan, and Baker are Republicans, while Muphy, Lamont, and Raimondo are Democrats.

The national average for approval rating among governors is 48 percent, which is significantly higher than President Trump 35 percent approval rating when it comes to handling the virus. In Rhode Island, Trump’s approval has been in the 20s since late May.

Late April: 39 percent

Early May: 31 percent

Late May: 17 percent

Late June: 25 percent

Late July: 26 percent

Late August: 21 percent

September: 27 percent

October: 26 percent

Over the course of eight online surveys, the consortium has polled 119,755 individuals across every state as well as Washington, D.C. The most recent poll was conducted between Oct. 2 and Oct. 25, and the margin of error in Rhode Island was plus or minus 7 percentage points.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.