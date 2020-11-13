Two men arraigned following gunfight outside Worcester gas station

Two men who were allegedly involved in a gunfight outside of a gas station in Worcester Wednesday night were arraigned in Worcester Central District Court on assault and firearms charges and ordered held without bail, the Worcester district attorney’s office said.
Kasheme Craig, 22 of Rutland, was arraigned Friday and pleaded not guilty to charges, including two counts of armed assault to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a firearm, and two counts of carrying a firearm without a license, Tom Connolly, a spokesman for the Worcester district attorney’s office said in an e-mail.
He is scheduled to appear at a dangerousness hearing on Nov. 20.
Timothy Kane, 22 of Worcester, was arraigned on Thursday. He is scheduled to appear at a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Nov. 16, Connolly said.
Kane and an unnamed 16-year-old boy were walking past a Shell gas station on Madison Street at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night Porsche Cayenne SUV with three people inside pulled up next to them, the Globe reported. Craig, and two other people allegedly jumped out of the SUV and 14 gunshots were exchanged.
All three suffered gunshot wounds, the Globe reported.
Connolly declined to comment on the case against the boy.
