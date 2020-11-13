Two men arraigned following gunfight outside Worcester gas station

Two men who were allegedly involved in a gunfight outside of a gas station in Worcester Wednesday night were arraigned in Worcester Central District Court on assault and firearms charges and ordered held without bail, the Worcester district attorney’s office said.

Kasheme Craig, 22 of Rutland, was arraigned Friday and pleaded not guilty to charges, including two counts of armed assault to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a firearm, and two counts of carrying a firearm without a license, Tom Connolly, a spokesman for the Worcester district attorney’s office said in an e-mail.

He is scheduled to appear at a dangerousness hearing on Nov. 20.