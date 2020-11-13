Two men shot by police in Everett and Malden arraigned in hospital

Brawley allegedly attempted to stab the trooper during a physical altercation, according to the release. The trooper shot Brawley during the alteration and placed him under arrest.

Steve Brawley, 62 of Malden, was arrested Thursday after he allegedly assaulted a State Police trooper with a knife in Malden, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a press release. Malden police responded to Beach Street and Lynn Street after the trooper requested backup at 12:04 p.m.

Two men who were shot by police in separate incidents in Everett and Malden were arraigned virtually from Massachusetts General Hospital and were order held without bail, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said Friday.

Advertisement

He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where he remains hospitalized, according to the release. The officers were also taken to an area hospital as a precaution and were later released.

Brawley faces two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to the release. He was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Nov. 17.

Anthony J. Morrison, 45 of Everett, was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly assaulted his mother, barricaded himself inside his home, and pointed a BB gun at an EMT, the district attorney’s office said in a separate press release.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Woodland Street at 10:46 a.m. for a report of an altercation between Morrison and his mother, according to the release. When police arrived they found Morrison’s mother suffering from physical injuries.

She also informed officers that Morrison had a history of mental health disorder, according to the release. Officers decided that EMTs should enter the home and speak with Morrison, but while they were inside he allegedly pointed a firearm at one of them.

Officers negotiated with Morrison for several hours in an attempt to get him to leave the home, but eventually deployed pepper spray when those efforts failed, according to the release. Morrison allegedly charged officers from the doorway of the home while still in possession of the BB gun.

Advertisement

Officers fired a less than lethal munition, which struck Morrison but did not stop him, according to the release. An officer then fired his gun at Morrison and struck him.

Morrison was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where he remains hospitalized, according to the release. He was charged with assault and battery on a disabled person over the age of 60 and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Morrison was ordered to be held pending a dangerous hearing scheduled for Nov. 16, prosecutors said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.