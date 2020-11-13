'We’re going to tighten the screws’: Vermont governor closes bars, bans multi-household gatherings citing COVID spike

“We continue to see a rise in cases, which is concerning to all of us,” Scott said.

Scott announced the order during a news conference, adding that restaurants will also have to close at 10 p.m. for dine-in service but can offer takeout beyond that hour.

In a dramatic escalation in the fight against COVID-19, Vermont Governor Phil Scott on Friday issued an executive order closing bars and clubs and banning multi-household gatherings of any size, telling reporters the surge across the country is “exploding” and “coming to our doorstep.”

His executive order, which takes effect Saturday at 10 pm, also calls for suspending all recreational sports except “school-sponsored sports activities” subject to state guidance; requiring all college students returning home from an “in-state or out-of-state” school to quarantine for 14 days, or for seven days followed by a negative COVID test; and requiring residents to cooperate with contact tracers if they call, among other provisions.

“Failure to comply with this provision may result in referral to the Office of the Attorney General for enforcement,” the order says.

It remains in effect until Dec. 15, at which time state officials will reassess the situation based on the public health data.

The college student provision is similar to a separate statewide order that requires residents traveling outside Vermont for a day trip or longer to quarantine for 14 days when they return home. If they don’t have symptoms, returning travelers can seek a PCR test on or after day seven to end quarantine early if they test negative, the state website says. Out-of-state visitors to Vermont also must quarantine.

Scott said Friday that Vermont averaged 25 new cases per day last week, while 72 were reported Wednesday, 109 were logged Thursday, and 84 were reported Friday.

“We’re definitely moving in the wrong direction,” said Scott, whose state as of Friday morning had logged 2,743 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 59 deaths. “The days of very low risk are over.”

The ban on multi-household gatherings comes a week after Scott and state Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine had issued an advisory “strongly recommending” that people limit social events to 10 or fewer people.

It’s not coincidental, Scott said, that officials are seeing a spike in new cases “12 days after we know many [people] gathered for Halloween parties,” despite being warned against doing so.

Clusters and outbreaks, he said, have been linked to private social gatherings including baby showers, tailgate parties, barbeques, and other multi-household events. The state is “at a tipping point," Scott said, stressing that “we still have an opportunity” to stanch the “alarming case growth.”

Levine said Friday that 71 percent of cases associated with outbreaks since Oct. 1 have been tied to private parties and social gatherings.

Levine urged Vermont residents to wear face coverings, practice physical distancing, stay home if they feel sick, avoid non-essential travel and cooperate with contact tracers if they call.

“We need your help,” Levine said. “We may need to be apart more, but I know that we are up to the challenge together.”

Scott said he has “a lot sympathy” for the businesses affected by Friday’s order, particularly bars. He said the state has remaining federal CARES Act funds set aside “for that sector,” but it’s critical for Congress to pass another relief package.

“We’re going to need some more help from Congress,” he said.

On Thursday, the state Department of Health said anyone who attended two Halloween parties on Oct. 31 in Marshfield, Vt. and Milton Vt. should get tested for COVID-19; same for anyone who participated in bowling league games at Spare Time in Colchester, Vt. on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5.

Vermont has a population of roughly 624,000 people, census data shows.

Massachusetts, by comparison, has a population of about 6.8 million and has logged nearly 175,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, per census and state public health data.

On Tuesday, the Scott administration noted the spike in Vermont corresponds to a regional uptick.

Modeling from state officials, Scott’s office said Tuesday in a statement, showed a 34 percent increase in cases in the Northeast in the prior week, with cases nationally averaging 112,500 per day.





During Friday’s briefing, Scott lamented that some people are “just reluctant” to don face coverings and otherwise “do the right thing” to guard against the virus.

“We’re going to tighten the screws over the next couple of weeks,” Scott said, adding that officials hope the numbers will start trending downward again “if we are able to put these prevention measures in place.”

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.