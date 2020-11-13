Biden is considering Sen. Angus King for intelligence post

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is considering Sen. Angus King of Maine to serve as his director of national intelligence.

King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, serves on the Senate Intelligence and Armed Services committees.

“He has spent the last eight years advocating for a depoliticized, independent intelligence community that provides decision-makers with unbiased facts so they can confront the national security challenges facing America, and he appreciates the acknowledgement of his leadership in this conversation," said Matthew Felling, King's communications director.