China finally congratulates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on election victory

The early overture to China’s neighbors reflected Biden’s campaign promise of staying tough on China, but seeking a united front instead of the Trump administration’s more unilateral approach. China’s government has been cautiously optimistic about calmer relations with Washington under a Biden administration, though officials have no illusions of a major thaw.

Beijing’s salutations came just over 24 hours after Biden’s team said he had held phone calls with Australia, Japan, and South Korea — US allies that have watched with varying degrees of concern as Beijing has expanded its regional influence.

SEOUL — Days after many other countries, China finally on Friday congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for their election win, ending whispers over Beijing’s reticence.

Meanwhile, Russia stuck to its increasingly awkward diplomatic stance Friday of failing to congratulate Biden.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Putin would send a congratulatory telegram to “the person named the president-elect” when the official results are announced.

WASHINGTON POST

Biden team wants access to national security intelligence

Biden transition officials continued to raise concerns that the Trump administration has yet to allow government officials to work with the president-elect’s team, which could hamper the new administration’s ability to learn about coronavirus vaccine plans or global threats to the United States.

While the Biden transition still does not envision a lawsuit anytime soon, they are raising alarms that the president-elect is unable to get national security briefings because the administrator at the General Services Administration has yet to accept the election results.

“We’re not interested in having a food fight with the GSA administrator or anyone, really,” Jen Psaki, a transition adviser, said on a call with reporters. “We just want to get access to intelligence information, to threat assessments, to the ongoing work on COVID, so that we can prepare to govern.”

Psaki said that Biden, who is at his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Del., is planning to spend several days off and that no additional personnel announcements are planned.

The transition website will soon launch a feature to allow people to apply for jobs in the Biden administration.

Psaki declined to say which Republicans the incoming president has spoken with, or whether there were any plans for a conversation with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). She also would not say what Biden wanted to see happen with a stimulus package that could be passed in the lame duck congressional session.

She said that Biden and his transition team were tapping into a wide network of contacts as a way to work around the lack of cooperation so far from Trump’s administration.

“President-elect Biden has a wealth of not just experience but contacts, people he’s worked with in that past, people he can engage with and have discussions with in the national security field,” she said. “He’ll certainly be doing that.”

WASHINGTON POST

New Georgia congresswoman pushes back on masks

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene took to Twitter during her freshman orientation to Congress to lament Capitol Hill’s policy that everyone wear a mask.

“Our first session of New Member Orientation covered COVID in Congress. Masks, masks, masks.... I proudly told my freshman class that masks are oppressive,” the representative-elect tweeted. “In GA, we work out, shop, go to restaurants, go to work, and school without masks. My body, my choice. #FreeYourFace.”

Greene, a far-right, Trump allegiant who has espoused baseless QAnon theories and promoted bigoted rhetoric, won her seat to Congress after beating the establishment GOP candidate in the primary. In her deep-red district, it was all but assured she would then win the general election.

Greene’s comments come as coronavirus cases are spiking in the United States. Many Trump campaign aides and Secret Service agents have been infected, as has the longest-serving House member, Representative Don Young (R-Alaska), age 87.

WASHINGTON POST

Tuberville offers erroneous views of Constitution and history

In his first big interview as a senator-elect, Tommy Tuberville, Republican of Alabama, misidentified the three branches of the federal government, claimed erroneously that World War II was a battle against socialism, and wrongly asserted that former Vice President Al Gore was president-elect for 30 days.

Tuberville, a former Auburn University football coach who decisively defeated Senator Doug Jones, a Democrat, last week, gave the remarkable interview to The Alabama Daily News on Thursday after attending orientation for new senators in Washington.

Asked if he thought Republicans could still use their potential Senate majority to pass legislation in divided government, with Democrats controlling the White House and House of Representatives, Tuberville replied that he had been given a mandate to “help people,” adding, “I don’t care if you’re a Republican or Democrat.”

“Our government wasn’t set up for one group to have all three branches of government — wasn’t set up that way,” Tuberville said. “You know, the House, the Senate, and the executive.”

The three branches of the federal government, as laid out in the Constitution, are the legislative, including both the House and Senate; the executive, or presidency; and judicial, which includes the Supreme Court.

Asked to opine on the key takeaways from the election, Tuberville said he was concerned that Mr. Biden, a mainstream, centrist Democrat, had promoted a vision that he claimed “leads more to a socialist type of government.”

“That’s concerning to me, that we’re to the point now where we’ve got almost half the country voting for something that this country wasn’t built on,” Tuberville said. “I tell people, my dad fought 76 years ago in Europe to free Europe of socialism.”

World War II was a global battle against fascism.

NEW YORK TIMES