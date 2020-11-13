Mass. reports 2,674 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 23 new deaths

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 23 to 10,038, the Department of Public Health reported. Officials also reported a total of 227 deaths among probable COVID-19 cases; that number did not increase Friday.

The daily count of cases has been above 1,000 for more than a week, and the number has been above 2,000 more than half of those days, as infections continued to climb locally and nationally.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 2,674 Friday, bringing the state’s total to 177,627.

The state said 27,431 people were estimated to have active virus cases.

Friday’s data showed that 81,305 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 7.08 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 5,246 people, bringing that total to 218,466.

The seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 3.12 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The seven-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients rose from 592 to 617. The lowest that metric has been is 155.

The seven-day average of deaths from confirmed cases was at 20, down from 21; the lowest that number has been is 11.

The state recently changed the way it reports some statistics related to positive tests, introducing a new metric that attempts to isolate the effect of public health programs undertaken by colleges, in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases.

On Thursday, the state said the seven-day rate would be 5.20 percent if not for people tested in higher education settings. However, the state’s overall rate still includes others who might be repeatedly tested, such as health care workers, long-term care providers and residents, and first responders.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.