These 30 Mass. communities are at high risk for COVID-19

The growing numbers come as cases continue to surge nationwide, and states throughout New England report totals not seen since the spring — a troubling reversal of summer trends in the region. In Massachusetts, the daily case count has been above 1,000 for just over a week — and the number has surged beyond 2,000 on half those days.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 2,482 on Thursday, reaching a total of 174,953, while the number of deaths climbed by 21, for a total of 10,015, according to the Department of Public Health.

Governor Charlie Baker announced on Nov. 6 that the state had changed its metrics for determining the risk level of COVID-19 transmission in communities, which dramatically reduced the number of high-risk “red zone” cities and towns. The number of communities the state classified as “high risk” for COVID-19 dropped from 121 to just 16 during the period from Oct. 18 through Oct. 31 because of the change in how the data is reported as compared to the prior two weeks.

According to the map released weekly by the state that uses virus case counts to show which Massachusetts communities are at high, moderate, and low risk for COVID-19 infection, approximately 30 cities and towns are now classified as being at high risk for the virus after data from the period of Oct. 25 to Nov. 7 was collected.

Cities and towns with less than 10,000 people are now deemed to be in the red, high-risk category if they have more than 25 total cases. Cities and towns with between 10,000 and 50,000 residents will be high risk if they average more than 10 cases per 100,000 people and a positive test rate of 5 percent or higher. Larger communities will be high risk with an average of more than 10 cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate at or greater than 4 percent.

On Thursday, the United States set another record for coronavirus cases, with public health officials announcing more than 152,000 new cases. The metric marked the first time that the nation has seen more than 150,000 cases reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic. It was only on Nov. 4 that the US reported 100,000 new cases in a single day.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday a lockdown can be prevented in the United States if people double down on wearing masks and social distancing. The nation’s top infectious disease expert told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that vaccines being developed “are going to have a major positive impact.” Fauci said he expects vaccines to start being deployed in December.

Want to know if you live in one of the 30 “red zone” communities in Massachusetts? Take a look at the list:

Brockton

Chelsea

Chicopee

Clinton

Dighton

Everett

Fall River

Fitchburg

Freetown

Holyoke

Lawrence

Leominster

Lowell

Lynn

Marion

Methuen

Milford

New Bedford

Norfolk

Plainville

Revere

Seekonk

Shirley

Somerset

Springfield

Swansea

Tisbury

Uxbridge

West Springfield

Westport

