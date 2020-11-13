Exile becomes Trump

What demeanor will the deposed caudillo adopt in exile? He has many examples to choose from:

One envisions a day in the not too distant future when ex-President Trump retreats to Mar-a-Lago to campaign for his “stolen” victory. All the while jawboning the Florida Legislature to amend those pesky extradition laws , because an alleged miscreant just can’t be too careful.

Penurious Pretender/Parfumier

The recently deceased Henri Philippe Pierre Marie d’Orleans, a direct descendant of the 19th-century French king Louis-Philippe, was reduced to comparative poverty when his father sold off four houses, 450 paintings, and dissipated most of the family wealth. Dubbed the “rent-skipping royal” for failing to pay rent on a sumptuous Paris villa in 2000, Henri eventually made his peace with apartment living and launched a perfume, still available on Amazon.

Supermarket Ex-Superman

On a 1996 visit to Saudi Arabia, New York Times reporter Ethan Bronner learned that exiled Ugandan dictator Idi Amin, who once confessed to a taste for human flesh (“It is very salty, even more salty than leopard meat”), was often seen pushing a shopping cart around the frozen food aisles in a Jidda supermarket. The supermarket manager told Bronner, “People greet him and say, ‘Hello, Mr. President.’ ” Bronner asked, “Why? Wasn’t he a savage dictator?” “Oh yes! He used to eat people,” the manager replied, laughing. “But this is our nature. We forget.”

Loyal Son of the Republic

Prince Leka of Albania is the son of the pretender to the throne of King Zogu, who fled the country in the face of an Italian invasion in 1939. Born in South Africa, Leka could have chosen a life of indolent irredentism, laying claim to titles and properties that no longer belonged to him. Instead, he appears to be a productive citizen of the Albanian Republic, and served in the Ministry of the Interior and Foreign Affairs.

Defiant Antipope

There is a rich history of antipopes, referring to would-be Vatican Cinderellas who didn’t quite fit into the shoes of the fisherman. Hippolytus of Rome (170-235) was the first antipope, although he eventually reconciled with the church. A martyr who was torn apart by horses, Hippolytus was for a time regarded as the patron saint of horses. But I digress.

America has its own antipope, a genial Kansan named David Bawden, who asks that you address him as “Your Holiness” or “Pope Michael I.” Pope Michael regards Pope Francis in Rome as the antipope, which makes Bawden a sedevacantist, meaning someone who believes that the aforementioned fisherman’s shoes are currently unfilled. Bawden makes ends meet handling shopping and medical appointments part-time for a female client, and by selling his books at the Vatican in Exile website.

What kind of exile will Trump become? It’s hard to envision the perfume line; Odeur de Bile? Recomte No. 5? “Loyal Son of the Republic” doesn’t seem like a persona he will be adopting any time soon.

On the plus side, even if Florida extradites him to face allegations of malfeasance and defamation in other states, he almost certainly won’t be torn apart by horses as punishment. But you wouldn’t want to be the retainer serving nighttime Big Macs to the ex-president when he first hears Sean Hannity uttering the words: “Earlier today, President Biden … ”

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.