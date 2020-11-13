Having states count ballots early is not the easy fix it may seem

As an attorney engaged in voter protection work in the 2020 election, I read the Globe’s Nov. 6 editorial “States should count early ballots before Election Day” with concern. Having states count votes in advance of Election Day is not the easy fix that it may seem. An expanded count requires increased state funding for additional poll workers. A count cannot be run successfully without well-trained poll workers and election judges, and states that wish to begin an early count must be willing to dedicate sufficient funds to this effort.

Early counts can also make it difficult to ensure proper coverage by trained election observers well versed in the highly technical regulations that govern each state’s count process. If states wish to count ballots days or even weeks in advance, election observers must be present at every polling location.