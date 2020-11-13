Proposed MBTA cuts would make nagging concerns even worse

Re “MBTA plan cuts service for trains, bus, halts ferries” (Page A1, Nov. 10): A reliable and efficient public transportation system is essential to keeping businesses operating safely and our economy moving forward, both now and as we recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The proposed MBTA service cuts would disrupt a lifeline for the workers who rely on public transit to get to work, exacerbate inequities in the same communities that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, and hamper our efforts to reduce carbon emissions from our Commonwealth’s transit sector.

For years, Massachusetts’ crumbling public infrastructure has cost our economy and the workforce that drives it. Too many communities that rely on affordable and consistent transportation have been left behind by service gaps and rising fares. Unreliable service has pushed more and more commuters toward cars, worsening our significant congestion problems and leading to hours of wasted time spent in traffic.